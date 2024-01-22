Chiefs LB joins the pile-on for Stefon Diggs, Bills after Divisional Round clash
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. had some fun at Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs' expense after a bad performance in another playoff loss.
By Mark Powell
The Buffalo Bills lost again to the Kansas City Chiefs, this time thanks to a missed field goal by kicker Tyler Bass. Even had Bass's kick gone through the uprights instead of wide right, Patrick Mahomes still would've had just under two minutes of game time to drive his Chiefs down the field for a last-second victory.
After the game, Bills Mafia pelted the Chiefs with snowballs, and even aimed some squarely at Patrick Mahomes as he ran off the field. Some of the Chiefs players did not take kindly to how they were treated on the road.
As for the Kansas City defense, they held their own against one of the best quarterbacks in football. Josh Allen had a rather low yards per attempt, and the Bills struggled to move the ball for large portions of the game through the air. The Chiefs defense often bent, but did not break just enough to allow Mahomes to do what he does best. Buffalo's offensive struggles were evident in Stefon Diggs' stat line, as he caught just three passes for 21 yards. Diggs dropped a deep ball from Allen in a big moment, as well.
Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. trolls Stefon Diggs after Bills loss
After Diggs struggle against the Chiefs defense, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. had some fun at his expense on Instagram, posting a previous photo of the Bills star watching Kansas City celebrate their AFC Championship Game victory in 2021.
This Diggs photo has been used as motivation from many fellow NFL players and even college athletes who remain on the field post-loss to watch their rivals celebrate. Unfortunately for Diggs, his Bills have not yet defeated the Chiefs when it matters most.
Buffalo, of all NFL franchises, knows the pain of losing in the postseason The Bills have been to and lost four Super Bowls, and now this iteration of a Buffalo contender can't get over the hump that is the Kansas City Chiefs.