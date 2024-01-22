Chiefs linebacker dunks on Bills Mafia for throwing snowballs
Buffalo Bills fans threw snowballs at the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round and as they ran off the field after a win.
By Mark Powell
Bills Mafia is a passionate bunch, and have been through a lot over the years. Highmark Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, as Bills fans know how to get involved. However, there is always a line, and Bills Mafia crossed as excitement turned to anguish yet again in Buffalo.
Wide right is a phrase all too commonly associated with the Bills franchise. The infamous words came back to haunt Buffalo decades after Scott Norwood's missed kick, as Tyler Bass's potential game-tying field goal would not go.
Bills fans did not take this defeat well. One can argue the 2023-24 Chiefs are the worst since Mahomes took over as, and they're still headed to the AFC Championship with a win over Buffalo under their belt.
Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill blasts Bills Mafia
Per Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill, Bills fans threw snowballs at players after the game. This was evident on the broadcast as Patrick Mahomes ran off the field. In fact, it even occurred during the game itself when Kansas City tried to score a touchdown in the first half.
"I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him. We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four year old throws a meaner snowball than Bills Mafia," Tranquill wrote on X.
The sheer amount of snow Bills fans shoveled to play Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round and Kansas City on Sunday is miraculous. However, it should not be used as a weapon against the road team, and certainly shouldn't come into play during the game itself. George Pickens and the Steelers found this out the hard way last week in a game they lost by just a few scores.
It'll be a long offseason for the Bills, who are on thin ice with their fans.