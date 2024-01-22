Shirtless Jason Kelce is outdoing even Bills fans with High Mark antics
Jason Kelce is spreading that brotherly love.
The Philadelphia Eagles' late-season nosedive ended on Monday with a 32-9 loss to the middling Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. With it came a wave of speculation about Jason Kelce's future. The 13-year NFL veteran shared an emotional moment with Jeff Stoutland, his offensive line coach, on the sideline.
After the game, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kelce told teammates he was retiring. A six-time All-Pro center, Kelce will be in the Hall of Fame one day. This was always a possibility. But, Kelce took issue with the report and said he hasn't made a commitment either way.
As Kelce weighs the next stage of his career and his life, he also has the chance to cheer on his younger brother for the first time in a while. Rather than competing with Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, Jason is in the stands... with his shirt off, in sub-freezing temperature, chugging beers after Travis' first touchdown in eight weeks.
Legendary stuff from a legendary player.
Kelce was seen before the game tailgating with Bills Mafia and taking shots from a bowling ball. Safe to say retirement would suit him, if that's the route he decides to go.
Jason Kelce celebrates Travis Kelce's touchdown in best possible manner
While it surely pains Eagles fans to see Jason Kelce in a Chiefs beanie, it's impossible to feel anything but admiration for the 36-year-old in this moment. Kelce has always been especially adept in the beer-chugging department, but his ability to connect with fans and light up a room — nay, the entire stadium — is second to none.
Kelce has earned the right to have fun. He's still at the top of his profession. If he decides to lace 'em up for another season, Philadelphia will gladly have him back and be better for it. But, if last week was Kelce's final time in full uniform, he can retire knowing he did his job as well as anyone has ever done it. Centers don't generally get much credit for their work, but the elder Kelce brother will go down in the history books.
After over a decade in Philly, Kelce certainly knows a thing or two about brotherly love. He will continue to support his brother-turned-podcast co-host for the remainder of the playoffs. Hopefully, this Kansas City Chiefs run continues, if only to gift us more Jason Kelce moments like this. Maybe Kelce's celebrations level up with each successive postseason round.