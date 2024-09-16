Chiefs worst fears realized with Isiah Pacheco injury update
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs managed to pick up a 26-25 win over their hated, non-AFC West foe in the Cincinnati Bengals on a walk-off field goal by Harrison Butker. But when the game ended, there was concern about a key starter on the Chiefs offense — running back Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco left near the end of the game with what was described as an ankle injury. After the game, reporters spotted Pacheco with crutches, wearing a walking boot. Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Pacheco was going for x-rays and tests to determine the severity of the injury. Well, the Chiefs received an initial update, and it's not good.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula based on initial tests and is set to miss "real time." Rapoport says there will be more information on the way to see how long Pacheco will be out and if there is "associated damage."
Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco out with fractured fibula
ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Pacheco is expected to land on the injured reserve, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games. Schefter reports that Pacheco will undergo an MRI to see if there is a fracture or ligament damage to his ankle.
The Chiefs have had horrible injury luck this season. Their big free agency signing, wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, suffered a shoulder injury during the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, it was determined that Brown required shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the entire regular season. Not to mention, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire started the season on the non-football illness list and will be out until Week 5.
Now, the Chiefs are expected to be without their top running back in Pacheco for a chunk of time.
In the team's win over the Bengals, Pacheco ran for 90 yards on 19 carries, while all five targets from quarterback Patrick Mahomes for 21 yards. This season, Pacheco ran for 135 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, while catching seven passes for 54 yards on eight targets.
With Pacheco out, the Chiefs will have to rely on Samaje Perine, the only running back on the active depth chart. Carson Steele is a full back, but could fill in.