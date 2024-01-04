Chris Jones Chiefs holdout decision looks even worse entering Week 18
Chris Jones holdout decision was ridiculed at the time, and it looks even worse now as the Chiefs enter Week 18.
By Mark Powell
Chris Jones held out the majority of Kansas City Chiefs training camp in hopes of receiving a multiyear offer worthy of his services. Instead, Jones settled for a one-year contract with the same base salary as the franchise tag he was set to play on. The only difference is the incentives Jones could have made this season.
Jones forfeited close to $4 million in fines this offseason when he didn't show up to mandatory training camp. In doing so, Jones assumed he would more than make up that money in a new contract. Yet, starting the season with a -$4 million deficit isn't good business.
Chris Jones contract incentives don't make up for Chiefs holdout fines
So far this season, Jones has earned some of those incentives, but not all of them. Jones is .5 sacks away from a $1.25 million incentive, and he's already earned two $1 million incentives based on his playing time.
The incentives Jones didn't hit are the more notable story here. Jones will not receive $500,000 for reaching 15 sacks. A top-10 Defensive Player of the Year finish plus a Super Bowl is an uphill battle, as this Chiefs team has looked anything but efficient on offense of late. Jones can also earn an extra $1 million for finishing first-team All Pro and winning the Super Bowl.
Barring a surprising end to the season, Jones will make less money year-over-year than he would have had he simply agreed to play under the franchise tag. He also would've alienated far less Chiefs fans in the process.
The good news for Jones is that he is healthy and very well could earn that multiyear contract he's seeking this offseason. The bad news is that the Chiefs can franchise tag him once again if they choose, thus taking away that power.
The NFL is a tough business, and Jones was on the wrong side of it this time around.