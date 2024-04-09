Chris Jones puts former 49ers safety on blast over absurdly dumb Super Bowl claim
Chiefs star Chris Jones put a former San Francisco 49ers player on blast after claiming the refs helped KC win the Super Bowl.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones is tired of the excuses. Jones re-upped with the Chiefs this offseason on a record contract. Frankly, where else would he rather be?
The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in Patrick Mahomes six seasons as starting quarterback. While Mahomes deserves a lot of the credit, the Chiefs defense has played a major role in their success the last few years. In 2023, Jones and the Kansas City pass rush carried the Chiefs when the offense struggled.
As a major contributor to the latest Chiefs Super Bowl team, Jones was personally offended when a former San Francisco 49ers player insinuated that the officials played a role in the end result of Super Bowl 58.
"When we think about the Super Bowl... the 49ers played against the refs as well," former 49ers safety Donte Whiter said on Up & Adams Tuesday.
Chiefs star Chris Jones didn't take kindly to Donte Whitner's comment
It's understandable why some Chiefs players would take offense to Whitner's comment. First, he wasn't on the field, as the three-time Pro Bowler retired long ago. Second, a lot of hard work goes into winning the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have done so three times in the last six years. Taking away from their accomplishment feels more like sour grapes than a take with any backing behind it.
Jones responded to Whitner on social media, but eventually deleted his tweet on X. Jones isn't afraid to voice his opinion. Unfortunately, responding to Whitner only brings more attention to a retired player who has little influence on the opinions of others.
Jones has a right to defend his team, but quickly thought better of it. The Chiefs have proven themselves on the field of play, and will enter next season as Super Bowl favorites for a reason.
Nothing Whitner says can take away from that.