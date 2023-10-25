Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo catches strays on Twitter after Diamondbacks win Game 7
High Heat and First Take analyst Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo caught plenty of strays after he told listeners he'd retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series.
By Mark Powell
Sports personality Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo has some explaining to do. The High Heat and occasional First Take co-host told listeners on his radio show that he'd retire if the Arizona Diamondbacks eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies. This all occurred when Philly held a series lead, of course.
“To make a long story short, I’ve been wrong on Arizona from Day 1,” Russo, 64,said on his SiriusXM radio show. “I’m stunned they beat Milwaukee, I thought they’d get swept by the Dodgers, I never thought they’d even go back to Philly for a Game 6. I’ll try it one more time: I would not be stunned if they won [Monday night], I would be floored. … If they win the next two days, they win the next two games and win this series in seven games, if they win, I will retire on the spot.”
Chris Russo catches strays on Twitter after Diamondbacks comment, but will he retire?
Now that Arizona has held up its end of the bargain, will Russo follow through? The smart money is on...probably not. Russo, like most of us, enjoys making money.
Prior to Game 7, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that he looked forward to shutting Russo up, and perhaps putting him in an awkward position.
“I’m looking forward to that,” Lovullo said, per Bob Nightengale. “There’s nothing better than a wise guy New Yorker saying something and then having to chomp on those words. That’s how I’m processing it. It will be great."
Russo caught plenty of strays on social media after Arizona's Game 7 victory.
Yes, even Russo's High Heat contributor had something to say about the matter.
Russo is getting up there in age, and has had a long career in sports broadcasting. His retirement wouldn't come as a shock, but for it to occur in this fashion would be downright hilarious.