Chris Sale doesn't give a damn about starting All-Star Game, opening door for Paul Skenes
By Scott Rogust
The official rosters for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game were officially unveiled this past weekend. While the announcements were made, there is still one more thing to determine -- who will be the starting pitchers for the American and National League teams.
For the NL, there is a lot of buzz for manager Torey Lovullo to name Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes the starter. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick has been on fire since skyrocketing up Pittsburgh's minor league system and becoming a consistent piece of their rotation. But would Lovullo instead lean towards a veteran? Well, one option is off the table.
Chris Sale, who is having a Comeback Player of the Year caliber season for the Atlanta Braves, could be considered an option. Through 17 starts this season, Sale recorded a 2.74 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, a 12-3 win-loss record, 136 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 105.0 innings.
However, Sale is set to start for the Braves on Sunday in their game against the San Diego Padres, which effectively knocks him out of the running for the All-Star start. But for Sale, he's more focused on helping lead the Braves to a win instead.
Chris Sale more focused on helping Braves win than being All-Star Game starter
“I think that’s more fun for my friends and family and fans and stuff like that,” Sale said, h/t Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “I appreciate it for sure. It’s nice, but I like to stay focused and keep my eyes on what’s important and take the ball when I need to.”
While Sale was flattered to be under consideration to start the All-Star Game for the fourth time in his career, first in the National League, he is focused on the Braves. Entering Wednesday, the Braves are 7.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East, and hold the top NL Wild Card spot with a 51-39 record.
With Sale opting against starting in the All-Star Game, that opens the door for Skenes. Through 10 starts, Skenes recorded a 2.12 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 5-0 win-loss record, 78 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 59.1 innings.
Besides Skenes, other starting pitchers under consideration include Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds, Shota Imanaga of the Chicago Cubs, Ranger Suarez and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies, Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants, and Reynaldo Lopez of the Braves.
We'll see who Lovullo will choose to start for the National League. If he wants the exciting option to start, then it should be Skenes.