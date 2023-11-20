Christian Watson defends 'circle' despite criticism of Packers, Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson scored a touchdown on Sunday afternoon, his second of the season. This comes a week after his family criticized Packers fans and Jordan Love.
By Mark Powell
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson scored just his second touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Watson has been under fire from some Packers fans, suggesting the second-year product hasn't lived up to his end of the bargain as Jordan Love's supposed No. 1 target.
Watson's family came to his defense during the last week, with his father comparing the Packers wide receivers numbers with Davante Adams early-career stats. Watson's brother appeared to take a shot at Jordan Love, as well, further creating a beef with Packers fans.
"You all are about as bad as it gets, and I played in Philly with their schizophrenic fans," Watson's father reportedly said.
Watson's brother also suggested that Jordan Love wasn't up to par, which isn't a good look given how much the Packers franchise has invested in Love's development. The last thing he needs is to be cathing strays from family members of one of his top wide receivers.
Christian Watson credits inner circle after Packers big win
So, I understand why Watson values those close to him for keeping him sane. However, one can only hope he had some serious discussions with them as to how to act towards his teammates and/or fans. Defending Watson is one thing, criticizing his fanbase and the player throwing him the ball seems detrimental to the team's success.
Are we making something out of nothing? Perhaps, but hopefully after scoring his second touchdown of the season, Watson and his 'circle' feel a little more love from those who they've been bashing for the last week-plus.
Packers fans are used to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Their expectations are rightly high, and sometimes a little unfair. If Watson develops into the type of talent Packers fans expect him to be, then there shouldn't be any problems moving forward.