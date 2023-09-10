Is Christian Watson playing this week? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Packers vs Bears
Jordan Love will be up against it in the first start of a new era for the Packers.
By Josh Wilson
To start a young NFL quarterback off on the right foot as he takes over full-time starting duties, one of the best things you can give him is a strong running back and a stable crop of receiving options.
When healthy, the Green Bay Packers may have both things for Love... Some of that will depend on how the youthful core of receivers develops in 2023. But in Week 1, Love's ceiling may be tremendously limited by the sheer talent available at his disposal due to injuries.
One such player to be on the lookout for is Christian Watson.
Christian Watson injury update for Week 1 vs Bears
Mat LaFleur told the media that Christian Watson is out for Sunday's Week 1 game.
Both Watson and Doubs are dealing with hamstring injuries. The bright side here is that LaFleur did say Watson's injury should be week-to-week, not immediately placing him on a mutli-week "OUT" designation. He should avoid the IR.
Rob Demovsky points out Watson's appearance on the injury report this week was a bit surprising considering the receiver did not miss a practice during training camp. There's no public clarity on when the injury was sustained.
Watson was the No. 2 receiver behind Allen Lazard in 2022, but is positioned to step up to No. 1 this season after Lazard's migration to New York with Aaron Rodgers.
Meanwhile, Doubs will be available for Love but on limited snaps. He struggled last season with dropped passes and has plenty to prove, so perhaps Watson's absence affords him the stage to show what he can do, even in a limited capacity.
Ultimately, the biggest upside here as far as opportunity to prove something is for Jordan Love, who now finds himself with his two biggest receiving weapons either out or limited. If he can get a win on a solid performance today, it would suggest a lot about his capability as a full-time starter in Green Bay.