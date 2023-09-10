Is Romeo Doubs playing today? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Packers vs Bears
Will Jordan Love have his full slate of weapons in the opening game of his time in the driver's seat of the Green Bay Packers? Here's the latest on Romeo Doubs.
By Josh Wilson
Romeo Doubs surely wants to come into 2023 and prove he's better than his rookie season suggested. The Green Bay Packers pivot to a new quarterback era led by Jordan Love more or less affords him a blank slate with a new signal caller tossing passes his way in 2023.
Doubs had nine dropped passes last season, the seventh-most in the NFL in total drops and the worst in drop percentage among qualified receivers. Ouch. Definitely a lot to improve on in 2023.
Pro Football Focus gave Doubs a grade of 62.6 for his performance in 2022.
Unfortunately, he'll be starting on a back foot as he nurses a hamstring injury coming into the season. There was some question about whether or not he would play in Week 1's rivalry matchup against the Chicago Bears. Here's the latest.
Is Romeo Doubs available to play today, Week 1 against the Chicago Bears?
Romeo Doubs is reportedly available for the Packers on Sunday, but he will be limited, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Doubs started seven games last season, starting the year on the second team and working his way up as a starter throughout the year. This season, he is a starter, but his play time in Week 1 will likely look more similar to how he started and ended the year last year.
With Doubs limited and Christian Watson out, Jordan Love will have to rely on his other receivers, like Jayden Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, and Dontayvion Wicks. Expect tight end Luke Musgrave to get targets as well, and Aaron Jones should be ready for checkdown passes.
Tough start for Love on the weapon side of things. If he can excel this week, it means a lot.