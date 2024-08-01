Christopher Morel's impressive run with Rays should worry Cubs fans
There were several shocking trades made at this year's MLB trade deadline, but none were more surprising than the Chicago Cubs trading for Isaac Paredes. Chicago acquiring an All-Star days after they said they were looking toward the future was surprising enough, but the fact that Chicago included Christopher Morel in the deal was even more surprising.
Perhaps it should've been expected as Morel was in trade rumors all offseason and had struggled for much of this season relative to expectations, but Cubs fans have seen the talent. Morel has the offensive tools to be a legitimate star one day.
Tampa Bay Rays fans have already seen a glimpse of it, as Morel has homered in each of his first two games with his new team. It might be the smallest of samples, but Morel already showing signs of brilliance for Tampa Bay should worry Cubs fans.
Christopher Morel trade could wind up haunting Cubs
Morel became the third player in Rays franchise history to launch home runs in each of his first two games with the team. Lucas Duda was the last to accomplish this feat back in 2017 when he was acquired in a trade with the New York Mets.
The 25-year-old has his shortcomings as a player, there's no disputing that. He strikes out a ton, and most importantly, does not have an established position. The Cubs used him primarily at third base this season and he was ineffective, to say the least at that position. The Rays have used him at second base for one game and DH for the other.
With that being said, though, his upside has always been very prevalent. Despite playing in just 107 games last season, Morel hit 26 home runs, drove in 70, and had a .821 OPS. He'll never hit .300 or close to it, but Morel can easily hit 40+ home runs in a season if he can stay healthy, providing tons of value in the middle of any given lineup.
Paredes hit 31 home runs last season, was an All-Star in 2024, and has an established position at third base, but the fit at Wrigley Field is a questionable one at best. Even if Morel is pinned to DH, his offensive upside is so high to the point where Cubs fans can't help but feel a bit iffy about Jed Hoyer trading him at all, let alone for someone who might see his numbers regress a bit playing half the time at Wrigley Field.