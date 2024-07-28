Hug watch: Christopher Morel removed from Cubs game after trade in raw emotional moment
The Chicago Cubs shocked pretty much the entire MLB fandom on Sunday afternoon, swapping Christopher Morel and two prospects for Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Isaac Paredes. It came out of left field, with Chicago reversing course on its own, publicly-stated plans to sell.
Jed Hoyer has never been afraid of tossing a curveball, however, even if that curveball does not align with the court of public opinion. Chicago hasn't necessarily opted not to sell, as ESPN's Jeff Passan notes, but the Cubs are certainly in the market for opportunity. Paredes, evidently, was viewed as an opportunity Chicago couldn't pass up.
While there is natural excitement about what Paredes can bring to the Cubs' ailing offense, most trades are bittersweet in nature. You need to give something to get something, to quote the Cubs broadcast, which was on air when the news was announced.
In fact, Morel was pulled from the Cubs' game against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the third inning. TV cameras were able to capture his emotional goodbyes to those in the dugout.
Christopher Morel says goodbye to Cubs with emotional mid-game trip through dugout
It's pretty surprising to see the Cubs deal Morel at his lowest point after holding off on trades during the offseason, when his perceived value was much higher. At 25, Morel remains coveted for his power, athleticism, and throwing arm. But, he's batting .199 this season with a .676 OPS, struggling to consistently get on base. He also has issues in the field, billed for his positional versatility, but lagging in his ability to adequately defend.
The Rays are betting on Morel's talent, hoping that a change of scenery and new coaching staff can spark positive growth. Factor in the addition of two prospects, including Chicago's No. 29 prospect Hunter Biggee, and it's a solid gamble from Tampa Bay. Morel and Paredes are on similar team-controlled contracts, but the Rays are hoping their long-term investment pays off. Chicago, meanwhile, gets better in the short term. Paredes is batting .247 with a .793 OPS, registering 16 home runs and 55 RBI to date.
It's worth noting that Paredes' offensive metrics don't translate well to Wrigley Field. The Cubs need more slugging in the lineup, but Paredes' arrival comes at the cost of their home run leader. The consistency of Paredes' approach, as well as the defensive upgrade, are sure to help Chicago out of the gate. When projecting toward the future, however, the gap between Morel and Paredes offensively isn't beyond repair. It's one Morel can quickly close with a bit more polish.
Paredes will keep getting better too, however, so there's a chance for both sides to emerge from this deal content. This has to come as a shock to Morel, just as it did to Cubs fans. Jed Hoyer has actively talked about building for 2025 and beyond, so few expected Chicago to part ways with a 25-year-old of Morel's caliber. This just goes to show how unpredictable the MLB trade deadline can be.