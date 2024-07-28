MLB trade grades: Cubs reverse course with most shocking deal of deadline season so far
By Mark Powell
Last I heard, the Chicago Cubs were selling. Heck, it was the last update most of us received.
Yet, Chicago has held off on dealing away Jameson Taillon, and for good reason, as he's under contract through the 2026 season. Rather than standing pat, the Cubs are adding in a big way this trade deadline.
Jed Hoyer has acquired Tampa Bay Rays corner infielder Isaac Paredes. He is slashing .257/.355/.438 on the season with 16 home runs.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders Podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Cubs-Rays trade for Isaac Paredes?
Chicago is trading Christopher Morel and several prospects to the Rays in return.
Morel is a powerful third baseman who should fill in nicely for Paredes, however he hasn't hit for average in the last two seasons. Morel is hitting under the Mendoza line for the season, though his OBP is .302 and he has 18 home runs on the year. If the Rays can get the most out of Morel, they could win this trade fairly easily, as there was a reason Chicago preferred not to include him in Pete Alonso talks last winter.
Just a week ago, the Cubs president of baseball operations claimed the team would make all additions with the 2025 season in mind. Paredes fits that mold, but he was also sought after by current contenders.
"Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 -- unless things change over the next week -- we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year," Hoyer said,per ESPN. "If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we're exceptionally well positioned."
Paredes is signed through the 2027. Much like Morel, he is an asset who can pay dividends for years to come.
In addition to Morel, the Rays will receive fringe top-30 prospects Ty Johnson and Hunter Biggee. It should be noted that MLB Pipeline has not released its midseason updates, but Biggee is ranked No. 29 in the Chicago system, while Johnson remains unranked.
In the end, it's easy to take the Rays side in this deal. Morel has plenty of talent and isn't a tremendous drop-off in talent. Assuming the Rays can take advantage of his ability to get on base, he and the prospects Tampa personally scouted should help them contend in the years to come. For the Cubs, proven talent was most important, especially at a corner infield spot that has plagued them the last few years.