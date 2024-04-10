Biggest Cubs trade chip suddenly isn't worth dealing for Pete Alonso
The Chicago Cubs biggest trade chip is outperforming the player Jed Hoyer wants to acquire.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs 2024 regular season goals start with an NL Central title, and end with a postseason run in the National League. After adding Craig Counsell as their manager, Cubs fans won't accept anything less than an improvement from last year's campaign.
Part of that improvement could come in the form of an addition via trade. Pete Alonso, who is expected to hit the free agent market next winter, could be available if the Mets early-season struggles are a consistent theme. Alonso could net the Mets several young players, especially since he offers 40-plus home run power on a regular basis.
In initial Alonso-Cubs trade rumors, young third baseman Christopher Morel was floated as a central piece of any Chicago package. Yet, despite Morel's struggles defensively, he remains one of the best young power hitters in baseball.
Morel made some important adjustments this offseason, improving his plate discipline and contact rate. On the season, Morel is slashing .326/.370/.605 with three home runs and 10 RBIs near the top of the Cubs lineup.
Cubs willing to overlook Christopher Morel's defensive struggles
Morel commented on his improved plate discipline to start the 2024 campaign.
“For me right now, it's more my mentality,” Morel said. “It’s having more confidence in, like, ‘You've got one pitch. Wait. Find it.’ When I go to home plate, I'm concentrating more. All my teammates tell me, ‘Hey, you've got everything. You can hit the ball really hard. You can drive it. But you need to trust that approach.’"
Counsell has been a big fan of Morel's from afar, especially when he managed the Milwaukee Brewers. Now that he gets to manage the 24-year-old, Counsell is dedicated to finding him a regular spot in the Cubs lineup.
“Really since the start of Spring Training,” Counsell said. “To me, it's just been hard-hit balls and a real controlled aggression, is the best way I’d describe it. There hasn't been chase. … He's done a really nice job of that and that's just going to make him really dangerous, because obviously there's hard, hard contact in there.”
It's early, but in comparison, Alonso is hitting just .196/.260/.413 with three home runs and six RBIs. Trading Morel for Alonso, at this point in the season, makes little sense. Time will tell if Morel can keep up his pace, however.