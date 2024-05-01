CJ Cup Byron Nelson DFS picks 2024: Best DraftKings PGA lineup for TPC Craig Ranch
Build a winning DraftKings lineup for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson with our PGA DFS picks.
We're onto TPC Craig Ranch for this week's PGA Tour stop, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It's the fourth time this venue has hosted this tournament, and admittedly, the field is lacking a bit. That means we have to put ourselves in deep to try and construct the right PGA DFS lineup for the week.
The favorites for this tournament are odd and indicative of the field. Jordan Spieth and Jason Day are among them and the highest-priced players for DraftKings PGA DFS games, but neither have been in trustworthy form. For me, however, that simply means The CJ Cup Byron Nelson offers some value in building lineups.
How will we build that lineup, though? We've got you covered with top plays, top fades and even a lineup for this tournament and PGA DFS players.
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson DraftKings PGA DFS picks, analysis
CJ Cup Byron Nelson DFS picks: Top plays for DraftKings lineups
10K Range: Jordan Spieth ($10,900) - Just flat-out, I'm not playing anyone in the 10K range this week. With Will Zalatoris withdrawing, we're down to Jordan Spieth and Jason Day as the only options at the top of the pricing board. Day might be the past champion, but neither of these guys' form does much to inspire me, so I'd much rather start in the 9K range and go from there. If I had to choose, though, it's Spieth. He's been wildly erratic but his two finishes at TPC Craig Ranch have been runner-up in 2022 and T9 in 2021. His metrics say he's been gaining slightly across the board over the last 16 rounds too, which is enough for me to prefer him over Day.
9K Range: Alex Noren ($9,500) - Let's be quite clear, I actually love Si Woo Kim at the top of this range. But based on his popularity (even if he'll likely still be in my lineup), I'm pivoting to Alex Noren for the top play in this range. He has two Top 21 finishes at this venue, and comes in with three straight finishes inside the Top 23. I do worry that the win equity isn't quite there, but he's a steady, low-scoring player who should be a threat for a Top 10 or Top 20 pretty comfortably with how high his floor is in this weak field. Also Consider: Si Woo Kim ($9,800), Byeong Hun An ($9,300), Stephan Jaeger ($9,200)
8K Range: Mackenzie Hughes ($8,600) - We need to start putting some respect on Mackenzie Hughes' name. Before a T39 at the RBC Heritage, he had four straight Top 30 finishes including T3 at the Valspar and T26 at THE PLAYERS. His short game and scoring are made for TPC Craig Ranch and the low scores it takes to contend, but he's also been good recently on approach, gaining in four straight events prior to a down week at RBC. He's my pick to win this week, and I love him at this price in arguably my favorite tier. Also Consider: Keith Mitchell ($8,800), K.H. Lee ($8,300), Mark Hubbard ($8,100), Jake Knapp ($8,000)
7K Range: Peter Kuest ($7,500) - This might actually be my favorite play on the DraftKings PGA slate, which is not something I'd ever thought I'd say about Peter Kuest. He finished T14 here last year and enters off of back-to-back Top 10s on the PGA Tour. He's a long-hitter uniquely suited to score and attack at this event and I believe he converts on that profile and good form with another great finish in this tournament. Also Consider: Seamus Power ($7,900), Doug Ghim ($7,700), C.T. Pan ($7,300), Nate Lashley ($7,300), Joseph Bramlett ($7,200), Jacob Bridgeman ($7,000)
6K Range: Patton Kizzire ($6,600) - There is actually a decent amount to like about Patton Kizzire this week, even if I don't fully believe you need to jump into the 6K range this week. His short game has been hurting him lately, but his ball striking has been positive. More importantly, though, he has two Top 30 finishes in three starts at TPC Craig Ranch and now missed cuts. I like that value and think he could come in and make some noise. Also Consider: Brice Garnett ($6,800), Hayden Springer ($6,700), Aaron Baddeley ($6,500)
CJ Cup Byron Nelson DFS picks: Top fades for DraftKings lineups
10K Range: Jason Day ($10,400) - Fading last year's winner here... what could go wrong?! But Jason's Day ball striking just hasn't been there, including losing strokes on approach over his last 16 rounds. Maybe his short game, which has been good, can save him. But at the top of the pricing board, you have to consider the lack of overall form and that his win is the outlier in three starts here with a T50 and a missed cut in the others. I'm comfortable just staying out of the 10K range and totally avoiding Day.
9K Range: Sungjae Im ($9,700) - Instead of playing the Zurich last week, Sungjae Im went out and won on the Korean PGA Tour. But unfortunately, I'm just not buying him being back in form all of the way to contend on this tour. He's losing a half-stroke per round with his approach play over the last 16 rounds and is losing with the putter. That's a terrible recipe at a birdie fest and I can't put stock into him until I see that start to change.
8K Range: Thomas Detry ($8,700) - Thomas Detry has been popping up quite a bit over the past couple of months, but I don't like the numbers still. His putter has carried him while he's losing on approach and around the greens (he's one of the worst in the field in the latter category over the last 16 rounds). With the driver also looking pedestrian, it just doesn't look like the profile of someone who will pay off his price in DFS games.
7K Range: Luke List ($7,800) - It would be easy to talk yourself into Luke List. The putter is always a problem, but his long driving and approach play that has been his biggest area for gains over the last 16 rounds are enticing. The issue, however, is that it has quite literally not translated to this course. In three starts, List has yet to finish better than T34 and has a missed cut. The profile could be that of a worthwhile gamble, but the course history pushes me away from List.
CJ Cup Byron Nelson DFS lineup: Best build for DraftKings
Player Name
DraftKings PGA DFS Price
Si Woo Kim
$9,800
Keith Mitchell
$8,800
Mackenzie Hughes
$8,600
Mark Hubbard
$8,100
Peter Kuest
$7,500
Jacob Bridgeman
$7,000
Total Remaining Salary:
$200
This isn't typical but I'm shirking the Top 9K play in this lineup for Si Woo Kim. He was runner-up here last year and his game this year has been even better. He can score with the best and I think he'll be in contention come Sunday. The same could be true of Keith Mitchell. His short game has killed him but he's still put together great finishes. I'm banking on the ball striking and hoping it carries him.
As for Mark Hubbard, his ball striking has been stellar this season but his putter has been erratic. He's gained on bentgrass greens so far in 2024, though, so I like for him to finally make good on his ball striking. That leaves us with Jacob Bridgeman, who has simply put together a string of Top 30 finishes in these types of nondescript courses and has been a scorer. There's value with him at just a flat $7K.