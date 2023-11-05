3 NFL teams that should regret passing on CJ Stroud after record-setting performance
Through nine weeks, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud looks like the real deal. Yet, he wasn't the first-overall pick, and these three teams should regret passing on him.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders should have traded up for C.J. Stroud
I don't like to pile on, but the Raiders front office has made a number of mistakes of late. Josh McDaniels and the coaching staff were included in the pre-draft process, and rather than trading up for what looked to be a surefire prospect in Stroud, they instead took Tyree Wilson. Wilson could turn out to be a tremendous defensive talent, but he won't have as much of an impact in the win-loss column as Stroud.
Raiders players recently voiced their displeasure with McDaniels and the direction the Raiders were taking. Vegas signed Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason to take over for Derek Carr, which hasn't remotely worked out. Garoppolo was benched this past week. Dave Zeigler was also relieved of his duties as general manager, which goes to show what owner Mark Davis thought of his performance, as well.
Stroud could have been a Raider. Had they selected Stroud and put the right pieces around him, perhaps Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams would be playing up to par. Instead, the Raiders are a mess, and it's tough not to point that this decision as a key reason why.