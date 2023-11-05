NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Raiders exit fueled by intense player mutiny
As it turns out, the Raiders players had a lot to do with Josh McDaniels eventual exit from Las Vegas, as many complained to owner Mark Davis.
By Mark Powell
Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as well as then-GM Dave Ziegler were fired early last week by owner Mark Davis. The Raiders had just lost to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in another dysfunctional display, especially on offense, which is supposed to be McDaniels expertise.
This will more than likely be McDaniels final head coaching opportunity -- or one would hope -- especially after the following details were leaked to Jay Glazer of FOX. Glazer hinted at multiple team meetings, in which players vented about McDaniels failures as head coach. Some players even went directly to owner Mark Davis, who finally had enough.
I don't use the term 'player mutiny' lightly, but the Raiders complete lack of regard for their leader would make the Romans under Caesar jealous. While Antonio Pierce did his best to represent McDaniels in these team meetings, clearly he couldn't do enough to sway players in the embattled head coach's favor.
Raiders player mutiny led to Josh McDaniels firing
It's tough to blame players for being upset with McDaniels, who failed to establish much of a culture in Vegas. In the moments following the Raiders loss to the Lions, both Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams made comments to the media that painted a fairly negative picture of the coaching staff.
When asked about how he would improve the offense, Jacobs -- the NFL's leading rusher just last season -- said that "wasn't his job." Adams, meanwhile, had just one catch and reportedly wanted out at one point or another before the Raiders shut that talk down by the deadline.
Adams sideline tirade, which occurred late in the fourth quarter, was chalked up by the star wide receiver as frustration and not an indication on how he feels about McDaniels or the coaching staff, but it's tough not to read the tea leaves there.
Pierce has since taken over as head coach, and seems to have the trust of this team under the interim tag. As for McDaniels, it's back to the drawing board.