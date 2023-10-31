Raiders doing all they can to force Davante Adams trade rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders have done all they can to make Davante Adams unhappy against the Detroit Lions the day before the NFL trade deadline.
By Mark Powell
The Las Vegas Raiders are not trading Davante Adams, they've made that known by now. The trade deadline is on Tuesday, and Adams is far too valuable to deal away, especially with Josh McDaniels potentially coaching for his job.
However, it's no secret that Adams hasn't been thrilled with his usage so far this season. Forming a camaraderie with Jimmy Garoppolo was no easy task, and just as the duo were finally getting going, Jimmy G got hurt. With shoddy quarterback play by his side, Adams has failed to make much of an impact on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.
Adams finally did receive more targets in the second half, but it's become clear this offense is not designed around his strengths. Considering his talent, it's not exactly obvious why that's the case.
Davante Adams won't be traded, and that's a shame for Raiders
The Raiders aren't going anywhere, with or without Davante Adams. It would be smart, from their perspective, to at least consider a complete teardown. Even were they to defeat the Lions in a surprising Monday Night Football win, they compete in the same division as the Chargers and Chiefs. Escaping that gauntlet alive is no easy task. Not to mention, Adams is unhappy.
"I came here to play with Derek. I can't say I would have been here if he wasn't here... No regrets at the end of the day. If we lost every game I wouldn't say I regret my decision because in life you drive yourself crazy if you live that way," Adams said earlier this week.
Adams and former Raiders QB Derek Carr are good friends and both attended Fresno State. When Carr was in Vegas, the pair formed one of the best QB-WR tandems in the NFL. Yet, it wasn't enough for the Raiders, who went in a different direction.