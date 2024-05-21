Clemson player has fair, hilarious critique of EA College Football 25 trailer
By John Buhler
Walker Parks may be a big boy, but he's not that big, EA Sports! With the much-anticipated trailer for EA College Football 25 coming out late last week, college football fans were doing cartwheels in the streets over such incredible news. Not only do we have a trailer to watch, but we actually have a release date for the most anticipated video game of all time. Well, it was a tough day for Parks...
During the trailer, you can see Parks and several of his Clemson teammates make their way into Death Valley after passing Howard's Rock. What Clemson does is one of the coolest introductions in the sport of college football. I will always give them that. However, EA Sports decided to give Parks a few more pounds than he wanted in the video game. It seems to have added a good 50 or so to him.
Parks, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds on the Clemson football team's official website, was not a fan of looking like Tommy Callahan in an orange Tigers uniform in this game. He weighs what he weighs, but Parks claims to carry it far better than how EA Sports portrays him. I will take him at his word for it. We can only hope the rest of his Clemson teammates will not razz him over this forever.
Parks seemed to be in good spirits about the trailer, as he quote tweeted it with a laughing emoji.
EA College Football 25 will be available worldwide on July 19. Time to save up some money for it, y'all!
I have to be honest with you. This is great for everyone involved. For EA Sports, they are getting even more publicity than humanly possible for this dang vidya game. For Clemson, the Tigers are expected to be one of the better teams in this game. And for Parks, he could probably parlay this into more NIL opportunities for being a big boy on a damn good football team, if he feels so inclined. Everyone wins!
Having pretty much everyone being compensated for their name, image and likeness in this video game series is an incredibly positive step in the right direction for college athletics. This will help players build their brands in ways we never even realized were possible. Could someone like Parks be a huge hit in the game? Potentially, and that is what I'm talking about. Pandora's box has been opened.
Some players may have bigger brands than others, but for a guy player pretty much his last year of college football like Parks, you love to see it. Unless you are a Clemson diehard or a massive fan of ACC football, you probably didn't know who he is. With this increased brand recognition, if Clemson has as good of a season as most people expect they will have, maybe he could be all-conference?
If this helps Parks get picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, then everybody involved did their part perfectly.