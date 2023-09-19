Cleveland Browns depth chart: Who will replace Nick Chubb at RB?
The Cleveland Browns lost Nick Chubb to a scary injury on Monday night. Who will replace him at RB?
The Cleveland Browns were dealt a difficult blow Monday night when Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury. The injury was so bad that the broadcast would not show the replay, which is a troubling sign.
Expect Chubb to spend a lengthy period of time on the mend.
One has to imagine the Browns will scour the market for potential replacements in Chubb's absence (Kareem Hunt, anyone?), but for now, the understudies in the RB room will have to shoulder Chubb's immense workload.
There's no definitive timeline on Chubb at this point, but it's safe to say the UGA product won't play NFL football in the near future. He's one of the best RBs in the league and it will be impossible for the Browns to fully replace him, but here's what the coaching staff is working with.
Cleveland Browns depth chart: Who will replace Nick Chubb after injury?
Second-year RB Jerome Ford, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is expected to handle lead back duties with Chubb sidelined. He was scarcely used as a rookie, but he totaled 15 carries in the Browns' Week 1 victory over Pittsburgh, nearly splitting touches with Chubb (18). He has not registered a reception in the NFL.
Ford spent two years at Alabama before transferring to Cincinnati and finishing his college career with the Bearcats. His very short NFL resume is littered with red flags (career average of 2.1 yards per carry), but he's clearly a trusted option for OC Alex Van Pelt.
Third on Cleveland's depth chart — now moving into the No. 2 slot — is Pierre Strong Jr., a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft to the New England Patriots. He appeared in 10 games for the Pats as a rookie, accumulating 10 carries for a clean 100 yards and one touchdown. He also caught all seven of his targets for 42 yards.
If we are comparing extremely limited NFL resumes, Strong holds the advantage. If Ford fumbles his new opportunity, don't be surprised if Strong supplants him as the Browns' temporary go-to. Either way, one should expect a timeshare with Chubb out of the fold.
Also, Kareem Hunt is still a free agent. It's hard to imagine a better spot for Hunt to recoup his value and get significant reps than Cleveland. He has been one of the best change-of-pace and goal-line RBs in the NFL with the Browns over the last few years. He is the ideal replacement if the Browns can convince him to return.