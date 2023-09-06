Clippers big mad that Taylor Swift had more banners in their arena
As Taylor Swift's mania reigns over America, the Clippers are upset that Swifters have more banners than they do. What can the team do about this?
According to Arash Markazi of The Messenger, the Clippers are upset that Taylor Swift has more banners at Crypto Arena than they do. This is because Swift received a banner for most sold-out performances in what was then Staples Arena (now Crypto.com).
The Clippers who are title contenders with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge have been unable to win their first title. In all fairness, all of the sports teams that have used the arena were against the banner being in the stadium.
How did Taylor Swift get a banner in the Clippers and Lakers arena?
The banner was presented by Kobe Bryant's family to commemorate her 16 sold-out shows at the arena. The item has the approval of Laker fans due to the fact Kobe Bryant presented her with it in front of a sold-out show (and they have plenty of their own banners). It was taken down during the pandemic and has not gone back up since.
For the last couple of years, the Clippers have been all-in going for a title with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The main reason that they have been unable to win a title during the Leonard and George era is that players are injury-prone and have not been able to stay healthy. The Clippers have also been lacking a point guard who can create for others during this era.
Because the arena does not have enough space to hang the banner, Lee Zeidman, president of Crypto.com Arena, says that they will display it on the main concourse which can be viewed by fans. This could be a great way to enhance the Lakers and Kings gameday experience. Surely there will be a long line for photos.