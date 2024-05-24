Coach Prime's haters are in shambles with latest Colorado football news
Few things have taken the college football world by storm quite like Deion Sanders was able to do upon taking over the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime, of course, took over a program that won just one game in the 2022 season before he was hired and that led to Sanders completely overhauling the Buffs roster, including bringing his son, Shedeur, along with the former No. 1 overall recruit, Travis Hunter, with him from Jackson State.
And while the initial success of Colorado vaulted Sanders' Buffaloes into the Top 25, the finish to his first season in Boulder was anything but good as the group went 1-8 after a 3-0 start to finish the year at 4-8. To follow that up, it's been a tumultuous offseason for Coach Prime and the Buffs that's featured even more transfer portal turnover, social media beefs, wild predictions and claims about his players, and so on. All of this while preparing for Colorado's first season in the Big 12.
Because of his outspoken approach since taking over at Colorado, though, Sanders is also not short on haters. There are plenty of people who have been feasting on any shortcomings or failures while pushing back on any notion of success, be it vague or upfront.
As the kids say, though, the haters are now in shambles again, because Coach Prime has Colorado football in a great spot -- at least in one aspect.
Colorado football sells out season tickets for 2024 behind Deion Sanders effect
Colorado announced this week that the Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets for the football team in the 2024 season, the second straight year that they've done so and only the 10th time in program history. It also means that Sanders is batting 1.000 when it comes to selling out of season tickets.
Prior to the arrival of Coach Prime, the Buffs hadn't sold out of season tickets since 1996 and had never sold out prior to August before the start of the football season. That's now happened both times under Sanders' watch.
For all of the warranted and even the unwarranted criticisms that can be levied at Coach Prime for the job he's done at Colorado, the one inarguable aspect is that he's created a brand, one with palpable excitement and interest around it. That's not something that we've said about the Buffs almost entirely this century, especially with any kind of consistency.
Will that translate to wins in Boulder? That's a valid question given the end result of last season, though Sanders has made distinct efforts to try and improve the weaknesses on the roster from a season ago. And while his College Football Playoff prediction might still seem outlandish, more wins could be coming in the 2024 season.
Even if they don't, however, the haters can't deny a simple truth: Coach Prime has made college football fans care about Colorado. And he has the season ticket sales to prove it.