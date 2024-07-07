Cody Bellinger says quiet part out loud about Cubs trade deadline plans
By John Buhler
Cody Bellinger said the quiet part out loud so we didn't have to. In speaking with Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, he touched on how this season has felt differently for him. Bellinger has played better since coming over to the Chicago Cubs a few years back, but he is a prime candidate to be traded before the end of the month. His player option for 2025 could be a big hold-up in getting him dealt.
No doubt that teams who are making the postseason push are going to want to acquire him. Bellinger is a former NL MVP who can play multiple positions defensively, has a sweet stroke from the left side of the plate and has that necessary clutch gene that is ideal for October baseball. Then again, the Cubs may ask for too much. Plus, that player option could prove problematic in getting a good return.
Here is what Bellinger said to Sharma about how this season does feel "a little different" for him.
“Feels like it’s a little different this year. But just like last year, I’m definitely not going to think about it. Like everything, it’s a distraction to what you need to accomplish. I won’t think about it. Just take it day by day.”
What Bellinger may be implying is that this year has been no fun for the Cubs. He is playing for a new manager in Craig Counsell, and whatever worked for him in Milwaukee is not translating quite yet in Chicago. Bellinger's extended offseason probably has contributed to potentially some of his mounting frusrations. Again, he has always played for a winner, or at least a playoff-caliber team.
I think this will all come down to if one of his many suitors is willing to take on the player option.
Cody Bellinger said the quiet part out loud when it comes to being traded
Again, the player option he has for 2025 is a huge sticking point in him possibly being dealt. If Bellinger plays well during the second-half of the season, no matter where that may be, he could opt out and become a free agent again. Should he stink, then he will opt in and take his big paycheck he probably didn't earn. It will impact the return the Cubs could get at the deadline, among other things.
For my money, I think you need to look at what Bellinger can do for your team this year, and that is it. View him as a high-priced rental for a postseason push. Again, the player option serves the Cubs more than any other franchise because if they don't trade him, they would have the luxury of being able to deal him again without the stipulation attached next July. He could be having a better year.
Ultimately, you just kind of have a feeling that Chicago is going to deal him if the Cubs can get any sort of decent compensation in return. They could be selling low on a premium player at a discount, but there is also a chance he may want out of Dodge and walk anyway. A lot can change between now and the end of the month, but I am getting the sense Bellinger does not feel long for Chicago at all.
The best thing the Cubs can hope for in July is a growing market to develop for their star outfielder.