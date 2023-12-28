College basketball picks for 12/25-12/31: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The college basketball schedule is a bit light due to the holidays, but how will the AP Top 25 teams fare in Week 8 of the season?
The college basketball season is taking a bit of a pause this week due to the holiday season. There was a lot of dramatic action last week, including a dramatic double-overtime victory for Florida Atlantic that allowed the Owls to rise to a program-best No. 7 in this week's AP Top 25 poll.
The action doesn't get back into full swing until Thursday, leaving most teams with just one game before the calendar flips to 2024, but how will the Top 25 teams fare in their matchups? Read on for this week's predictions for all games involving a Top 25 team. Winners will be listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 8 Top 25 Predictions
Thursday, Dec. 28
Central Arkansas at No. 12 Oklahoma - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Friday, Dec. 29
Eastern Kentucky at No. 1 Purdue - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Illinois State at No. 8 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Radford at No. 18 Clemson - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern at No. 9 North Carolina - 8:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
UNC Greensboro at No. 21 Texas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
Fairleigh Dickinson at No. 11 Illinois - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
San Diego State at No. 13 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2/ESPN+
Adams State at No. 15 Colorado State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 4 Arizona at California - 10:30 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Saturday, Dec. 30
No. 22 Creighton at No. 10 Marquette - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Queens University at No. 16 Duke - 2:00 p.m. ET - CW Network
Texas State at No. 20 James Madison - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Wichita State at No. 2 Kansas - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Wyoming at No. 14 BYU - 6:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Pennsylvania at No. 3 Houston - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 7 Florida Atlantic at Florida Gulf Coast - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Austin Peay at No. 19 Memphis - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Sunday, Dec. 31
Monmouth at No. 12 Oklahoma - 3:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 4 Arizona at Stanford - 4:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
Bryant at No. 24 Ole Miss - 4:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network