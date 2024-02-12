College basketball picks for Feb. 12-18: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The AP Top 25 underwent another big shakeup this week. How will the newest ranked teams fare in their games over the next seven days?
The Super Bowl has come and gone, meaning football season is finally over. That usually is the time when casual sports fans start to look at the college basketball season and they have missed quite a treat to this point as there has been plenty of chaos over the past three months.
A litany of upsets last week shook up the AP Top 25 again as North Carolina and Kansas tumbled following upsets, leaving UConn and Purdue firmly entrenched as the top two teams in this week's poll. How will they and the rest of the Top 25 fare in their matchups this week? Read on for predictions of every game involving a Top 25 team this week with winners listed in bold.
Week 15 College Basketball AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Feb. 12
Wake Forest at No. 9 Duke - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 6 Kansas at Texas Tech - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, Feb. 13
No. 4 Marquette at Butler - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 7 North Carolina at Syracuse - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 10 Iowa State at Cincinnati - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Michigan at No. 14 Illinois - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Duquesne at No. 16 Dayton - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Pittsburgh at No. 21 Virginia - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Illinois State at No. 23 Indiana State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Georgetown at No. 17 Creighton - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 25 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
UCF at No. 19 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Ohio State at No. 20 Wisconsin - 9:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Ole Miss at No. 22 Kentucky - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Wednesday, Feb. 14
No. 11 South Carolina at No. 13 Auburn - 8:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 1 UConn at DePaul - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 8 Tennessee at Arkansas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Thursday, Feb. 15
Temple at No. 24 Florida Atlantic - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Minnesota at No. 2 Purdue - 8:30 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Pepperdine at No. 18 Saint Mary's - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Saturday, Feb. 17
Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State - 12:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Texas A&M at No. 15 Alabama - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Wake Forest at No. 21 Virginia - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 17 Creighton at Butler - 12:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Texas at No. 3 Houston - 1:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Fordham at No. 16 Dayton - 1:30 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Virginia Tech at No. 7 North Carolina - 2:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 9 Duke at Florida State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 19 BYU at Oklahoma State - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 20 Wisconsin at Iowa - 2:15 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 4 Marquette at No. 1 UConn - 3:00 p.m. ET - FOX
LSU at No. 11 South Carolina - 3:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 6 Kansas at No. 25 Oklahoma - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 14 Illinois at Maryland - 5:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Vanderbilt at No. 8 Tennessee - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 12 Baylor at West Virginia - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 22 Kentucky at No. 13 Auburn - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 23 Indiana State at Southern Illinois - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Arizona State at No. 5 Arizona - 9:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Sunday, Feb. 18
No. 24 Florida Atlantic at South Florida - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 2 Purdue at Ohio State - 1:00 p.m. ET - CBS