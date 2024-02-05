College basketball picks for Feb. 5-11: Predictions for every Top 25 game
While the Super Bowl is drawing a ton of attention in the sports world, another pivotal week lies ahead for the Top 25 teams in college basketball.
While most of the world's sports fans are focused on the upcoming Super Bowl matchup, the college basketball season continues to roll along. The season delivered an incredible slate of matchups last week as multiple Top 10 showdowns allowed the cream of the crop to show their stuff on the big stage.
The top three teams in the AP Top 25 poll remain unchanged as UConn, Purdue and North Carolina continue to show they are a cut above the rest of the country. How will this week's ranked teams fare in their matchups? Read on for predictions of each game involving a Top 25 team this week with winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 14 AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, 2/5
No. 4 Kansas at Kansas State - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, 2/6
Ole Miss at No. 15 South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Clemson at No. 3 North Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Oklahoma State at No. 5 Houston - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 14 Iowa State at Texas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
No. 18 Dayton at St. Joseph's - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 21 BYU at Oklahoma - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Butler at No. 1 UConn - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 17 Kentucky at Vanderbilt - 8:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 25 New Mexico at Wyoming - 8:30 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 23 Texas Tech at No. 13 Baylor - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Nevada at No. 22 Utah State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
No. 24 San Diego State at Air Force - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Wednesday, 2/7
LSU at No. 6 Tennessee - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 11 Wisconsin at Michigan - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 16 Alabama at No. 12 Auburn - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 19 Creighton at Providence - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS2
Notre Dame at No. 9 Duke - 9:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Thursday, 2/8
No. 8 Arizona at Utah - 8:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
No. 20 Florida Atlantic at UAB - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Friday, 2/9
No. 18 Dayton at VCU - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2/ESPN+
No. 24 San Diego State at Nevada - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Saturday, 2/10
No. 1 UConn at Georgetown - 12:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 11 Wisconsin at Rutgers - 12:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 16 Alabama at LSU - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 19 Creighton at Xavier - 12:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Vanderbilt at No. 15 South Carolina - 1:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Boston College at No. 9 Duke - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 10 Illinois at Michigan State - 2:00 p.m. ET - CBS
TCU at No. 14 Iowa State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 12 Auburn at Florida - 3:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 3 North Carolina at Miami - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 5 Houston at Cincinnati - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Gonzaga at No. 17 Kentucky - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS
UCF at No. 23 Texas Tech - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 13 Baylor at No. 4 Kansas - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
St. John's at No. 7 Marquette - 6:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Indiana at No. 2 Purdue - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 6 Tennessee at Texas A&M- 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
UNLV at No. 25 New Mexico - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 8 Arizona at Colorado - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Kansas State at No. 21 BYU - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Boise State at No. 22 Utah State - 10:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Sunday, 2/11
No. 20 Florida Atlantic at Wichita State - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2