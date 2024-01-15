College basketball picks for 1/15-21: Predictions for every Top 25 game
There is a brand new look to the AP Top 25 after five of the top six teams in last week's poll lost a game. How will the ranked teams fare over the next seven days?
Parity is the word that can best describe this college basketball season as the lack of a truly dominant team has led to some drastic shakeups in the AP Top 25 over the course of the season. Last week's action saw five of the top six teams in the poll lose, leading to defending national champion UConn rise from No. 4 all the way to the top spot for the first time since March of 2009.
How will the Huskies and the rest of the Top 25 fare? Read on for this week's predictions for all games involving a Top 25 team, with winners listed in bold.
College Basketball Week 11 Top 25 Predictions
Monday, Jan. 15
Villanova at No. 17 Marquette - 2:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Tuesday, Jan. 16
No. 2 Purdue at Indiana - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Florida at No. 6 Tennessee - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 19 TCU at Cincinnati - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 9 Baylor at Kansas State - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Saint Louis at No. 21 Dayton - 8:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 3 Kansas at Oklahoma State - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 11 Wisconsin at Penn State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 24 Iowa State at No. 20 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 16 Utah State at New Mexico - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Wednesday, Jan. 17
No. 18 Creighton at No. 1 UConn - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Mississippi State at No. 8 Kentucky - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 22 Ole Miss at LSU - 7:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Louisville at No. 4 North Carolina - 9:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 25 Texas Tech at No. 5 Houston - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
No. 13 Auburn at Vanderbilt - 9:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
USC at No. 12 Arizona - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Thursday, Jan. 18
South Florida at No. 10 Memphis - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Wichita State at No. 23 Florida Atlantic - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 14 Illinois at Michigan - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Friday, Jan. 19
Indiana at No. 11 Wisconsin - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, Jan. 20
No. 9 Baylor at Texas - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 17 Marquette at St. John's - 12:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 18 Creighton at Seton Hall - 12:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Rhode Island at No. 21 Dayton - 12:30 p.m. ET - USA Network
No. 15 Oklahoma at Cincinnati - 1:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 2 Purdue at Iowa - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS1
UCF at No. 5 Houston - 2:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 24 Iowa State at No. 19 TCU - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
No. 4 North Carolina at Boston College - 2:15 p.m. ET - CW Network
No. 3 Kansas at West Virginia - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
UCLA at No. 12 Arizona - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Fresno State at No. 16 Utah State - 4:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
Georgia at No. 8 Kentucky - 6:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 20 BYU at No. 25 Texas Tech - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 1 UConn at Villanova - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX
Pittsburgh at No. 7 Duke - 8:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 22 Ole Miss at No. 13 Auburn - 8:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Sunday, Jan. 21
No. 10 Memphis at Tulane - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Rutgers at No. 14 Illinois - 1:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
No. 23 Florida Atlantic at UTSA - 3:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+