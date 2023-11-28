College basketball picks for 11/27-12/3: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Feast Week led to a significant shakeup in the AP Top 25 poll. How will this week's top teams fare in their matchups over the next seven days?
Feast Week is in the books and it led to a significant shakeup in the AP Top 25 poll. Kansas, which had been No. 1, fell four spots after losing to Marquette in the Maui Invitational while Purdue surged to the top spot by claiming victory over the Golden Eagles in the final.
We also saw two new teams enter the poll for the first time as Colorado State and Oklahoma got ranked as a result of 6-0 starts. Let's take a look at how they and the rest of the Top 25 will do with predictions for each matchup involving a Top 25 team on the schedule.
Editor's Note: Projected winners will be listed in bold.
Week 4 College Basketball Picks and Predictions for Top 25 teams
Monday, Nov. 27
New Hampshire at No. 4 UConn - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Tuesday, Nov. 28
ACC/SEC Challenge - No. 21 Mississippi State at Georgia Tech - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
ACC/SEC Challenge - No. 8 Miami at No. 12 Kentucky - 7:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Eastern Illinois at No. 5 Kansas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Nicholls at No. 9 Baylor - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Southern at No. 3 Marquette - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Cal State Bakersfield at No. 11 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
ACC/SEC Challenge - Clemson at No. 23 Alabama - 9:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 29
Big 5 Classic - St. Joseph's at No. 18 Villanova - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
Buffalo at No. 22 James Madison - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
ACC/SEC Challenge - No. 10 Tennessee at No. 17 North Carolina - 7:15 p.m. ET - ESPN
ACC/SEC Challenge - No. 14 Texas A&M at Virginia - 7:15 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Colorado at No. 20 Colorado State - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
ACC/SEC Challenge - No. 7 Duke at Arkansas - 9:15 p.m. ET - ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 30
Field of 68 Tip Off - Liberty at No. 13 Florida Atlantic - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 25 Oklahoma - 8:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Big East-Big 12 Battle - No. 15 Creighton at Oklahoma State - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Texas State at No. 16 Texas - 9:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
Friday, Dec. 1
Big East-Big 12 Battle - No. 6 Houston at Xavier - 6:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 1 Purdue at Northwestern - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Big East-Big 12 Battle - No. 4 UCONN at No. 5 Kansas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Fresno State at No. 19 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 2
Notre Dame at No. 8 Miami - 12:00 p.m. ET - CW Network
No. 3 Marquette at Wisconsin - 12:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Florida State at No. 17 North Carolina - 2:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 7 Duke at Georgia Tech - 2:15 p.m. ET - CW Network
Colgate at No. 2 Arizona - 3:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
UNC Wilmington at No. 12 Kentucky - 4:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 24 Illinois at Rutgers - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Northwestern State at No. 9 Baylor - 6:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Field of 68 Tip Off - Charleston At No. 13 Florida Atlantic - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Las Vegas Invitational - No. 20 Colorado State vs. Washington - 7:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational - USC vs. No. 11 Gonzaga - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 3
Keystone at No. 22 James Madison - 1:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 15 Creighton at Nebraska - 4:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Southern at No. 21 Mississippi State - 4:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network/ESPN+