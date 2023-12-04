College basketball picks for 12/4-12/10: Predictions for every Top 25 game
Arizona has surged to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014, but how will the Wildcats and the rest of the ranked teams fare this week?
If Week 4 of the college basketball season was a sign of things to come, we should be in for a wild ride the rest of the way. A litany of Top 25 teams lost, leading to yet another shakeup atop the polls as Arizona rose to No. 1 for the first time since 2014.
How will the Wildcats and the rest of this week's Top 25 teams fare? Read on for predictions of each game involving a Top 25 team over the next seven days. Winner predictions are listed in bold.
Week 5 College Basketball Picks And Predictions For Top 25 Teams
Monday, Dec. 4
Iowa at No. 4 Purdue - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big Ten Network
Tuesday, Dec. 5
George Mason at No. 17 Tennessee - 6:30 p.m. ET - ESPN+/SEC Network+
Jimmy V Classic - No. 11 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 20 Illinois - 6:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 23 Wisconsin at Michigan State - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Big East-Big 12 Battle - Providence at No. 19 Oklahoma - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU
Kansas City at No. 2 Kansas - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Jimmy V Classic - No. 5 UCONN vs. No. 9 North Carolina - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Big East-Big 12 Battle - Seton Hall at No. 6 Baylor - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 7 Gonzaga - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Evansville at No. 14 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 25 San Diego State at Grand Canyon - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPNU/ESPN+
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Long Island University at No. 15 Miami - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+/ACC Network Extra
Big East-Big 12 Battle - No. 12 Texas at No. 8 Marquette - 8:00 p.m. ET - FS1
South Carolina at No. 24 Clemson - 8:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
Rice at No. 3 Houston - 8:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
DePaul at No. 21 Texas A&M - 9:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Denver at No. 13 Colorado State - 9:00 p.m. ET - Mountain West Network
Saturday, Dec. 9
Arkansas Pine-Bluff at No. 5 UCONN - 12:00 p.m. ET - FS2
Malone's Classic - No. 16 Kentucky vs. Pennsylvania - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 20 Illinois at No. 17 Tennessee - 12:00 p.m. ET - CBS
Hall of Fame Series - Toronto - Alabama vs. No. 4 Purdue - 1:30 p.m. ET - FOX
Central Michigan at No. 10 Creighton - 2:00 p.m. ET - FS2
Charlotte at No. 22 Duke - 2:15 p.m. ET - CW Network
Houston Christian at No. 16 Texas - 3:00 p.m. ET - Longhorn Network
No. 23 Wisconsin at No. 1 Arizona - 3:15 p.m. ET - ESPN
Jackson State at No. 3 Houston - 4:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
Arkansas at No. 19 Oklahoma - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Hall of Fame Series - Toronto - No. 24 Clemson vs. TCU - 4:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Missouri at No. 2 Kansas - 5:15 p.m. ET - ESPN
Saint Mary's at No. 13 Colorado State - 6:30 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 14 BYU at Utah - 7:00 p.m. ET - Pac-12 Network
No. 18 James Madison at Old Dominion - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
Notre Dame at No. 8 Marquette - 9:00 p.m. ET - FOX
UC Irvine at No. 25 San Diego State - 10:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 7 Gonzaga at Washington - 11:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Sunday, Dec. 10
NABC Brooklyn Showcase - Colorado vs. No. 15 Miami - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Memphis at No. 21 Texas A&M - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2