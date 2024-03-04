College basketball picks for 3/4-10: Predictions for every Top 25 game
The final week of the college basketball regular season is here. How will the Top 25 teams fare in their last matchups prior to Champ Week?
There is a fitting line in "One Shining Moment" that goes "in the blinking of an eye, your moment's gone". That line applies neatly to the college basketball regular season, which is set to conclude this week even though it feels like we just tipped off the whole journey yesterday.
Last week didn't see too much carnage in the AP Top 25, where Houston remains atop the poll entering the final seven days of regular season play. How will the Cougars and the rest of the ranked teams fare in their final regular season tune-ups? Read on for predictions for each game involving a Top 25 team on the schedule over the next week with winners listed in bold.
Week 18 College Basketball AP Top 25 Predictions
Monday, March 4
No. 9 Duke at NC State - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Texas at No. 11 Baylor - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tuesday, March 5
No. 3 Purdue at No. 12 Illinois - 7:00 p.m. ET - Peacock
Notre Dame at No. 7 North Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - ACC Network
No. 16 Alabama at Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Tulane at No. 24 South Florida - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 13 Auburn at Missouri - 9:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
Kansas State at No. 14 Kansas - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 25 Dayton at St. Louis - 9:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
No. 21 San Diego State at UNLV - 11:00 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, March 6
No. 1 Houston at UCF - 7:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 4 Tennessee at No. 17 South Carolina - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 2 UCONN at No. 8 Marquette - 8:30 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 20 BYU at No. 6 Iowa State - 9:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Vanderbilt at No. 15 Kentucky - 9:00 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 22 Utah State at San Jose State - 9:30 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Thursday, March 7
Washington at No. 18 Washington State - 9:00 p.m. ET - FS1
No. 5 Arizona at UCLA - 9:30 p.m. ET - ESPN
Friday, March 8
VCU at No. 25 Dayton - 7:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
Boise State at No. 21 San Diego State - 10:00 p.m. ET - FS1
Saturday, March 9
Arkansas at No. 16 Alabama - 12:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 6 Iowa State at Kansas State - 2:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 10 Creighton at Villanova - 2:30 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 17 South Carolina at Mississippi State - 2:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 24 South Florida at Tulsa - 3:00 p.m. ET - ESPN+
No. 14 Kansas at No. 1 Houston - 4:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
No. 15 Kentucky at No. 4 Tennessee - 4:00 p.m. ET - CBS
No. 8 Marquette at Xavier - 5:00 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 11 Baylor at Texas Tech - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN2
No. 7 North Carolina at No. 9 Duke - 6:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Georgia at No. 13 Auburn - 6:30 p.m. ET - SEC Network
No. 2 UCONN at Providence - 8:00 p.m. ET - FOX
New Mexico at No. 22 Utah State - 8:30 p.m. ET - CBS Sports Network
Oklahoma State at No. 20 BYU - 9:00 p.m. ET - Big 12 Now/ESPN+
No. 5 Arizona at USC - 10:00 p.m. ET - ESPN
Sunday, March 10
Wisconsin at No. 3 Purdue - 12:30 p.m. ET - FOX
No. 12 Illinois at Iowa - 7:00 p.m. ET - FS1