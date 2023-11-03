College basketball predictions: 2023-24 Final Four and National Champion picks
The Final Four was a bit unconventional last season, but traditional blue bloods are poised to make a comeback this year.
If you told a casual college basketball fan in November of 2022 that the Final Four would consist of UConn, San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic, they would have laughed in your face and recommended you to an insane asylum. In what was arguably the most chaotic NCAA Tournament ever, combined with a down year for traditional blue bloods, UConn proved their worth by claiming a national title for the first time since 2014.
The unconvential teams were undoubtedly great for parity purposes but not great for broadcasters, which didn't have the marquee names to promote games late in the tournament. The good news is that this year's Final Four is poised to be loaded with premier talent and blue bloods galore, especially in the winner's circle.
2023-24 Final Four Picks
Final Four Pick: Creighton Bluejays
There always seems to be one sleeper team to make the Final Four and this year's pick goes to the Bluejays. The Big East will be a beast this year but Creighton is poised to survive the juggernaut thanks to its three-headed monster of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman and Trey Alexander, with Kalbrenner a strong candidate for Big East Player of the Year.
This team nearly made the Final Four last season before a controversial foul call in the Elite Eight allowed San Diego State to sink the winning free throws in the final seconds. The loss of guard Ryan Nembhard, who transferred to Gonzaga after the season, will sting but Gregg McDermott still has enough experience and talent on his side to guide Creighton to its first Final Four appearance in program history.