3 college football quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 2
It's early in the college football season, but there are some teams that need to make a major change happen quickly.
Jeff Sims, Nebraska
Nebraska may be one of the biggest college football programs of all time, but it's safe to say the Cornhuskers are nowhere near its heyday of Tommy Frazier and Lawrence Phillips.
For this reason, it's no surprise that many people did not see Jeff Sims struggle against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 1. He completed less than 60% of his passes for 114 yards and with three interceptions. It was ugly.
The Colorado Buffaloes are the definition of must-see TV, so the entire nation then got to see Sims struggle against Coach Prime and his defense in Week 2. He did not throw for a single touchdown and had another interception along with a pair of fumbles in a 36- 14 loss.
Heinrich Haarberg makes a lot of sense here. He's a big kid, and he's already relieved Sims in the Colorado game, throwing for a touchdown. He's not the only option, however. Nebraska will not be competing for the national championship this year, so why not take a page out of Deion Sanders' playbook, and go for ratings?
Chubba Purdy is behind Haarberg on the depth chart, but the Florida State transfer has a great name. The 49ers starting quarterback and longtime Iowa State starter, Brock Purdy, is Chubba's older brother. Folks are guaranteed to tune in to see the brother of last year's football feel-good story play quarterback for the Cornhuskers.