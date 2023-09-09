Nebraska football: Jeff Sims has to go for Huskers to have any chance
Nebraska football fans were hyped for the start of the Matt Rhule era, but Jeff Sims is absolutely devastating the Cornhuskers and a change has to be made.
Matt Rhule's arrival in Lincoln to save Nebraska football was pretty much unanimously celebrated across college football. But after a hapless last-second Week 1 loss to Minnesota and then falling behind 13-0 at halftime against Colorado in Week 2, fans were wondering if they were jumping the gun to expect immediate results.
But if there's any chance for immediate results, it's becoming clear quickly what Rhule has to do. Simply, he can't play Jeff Sims as the starting quarterback.
Sims, who transferred to the Cornhuskers from Georgia Tech, stood out throughout the spring for Nebraska. Through his first six quarters of regular-season action, though, the quarterback committed six turnovers, including two lost fumbles and an interception against Colorado.
Nebraska football: Jeff Sims ignites the ire of Cornhuskers fans who want him benched
Now, it should be noted that Nebraska's other options at quarterback behind Sims are redshirt sophomore Heinrich Haarberg, a former 3-star recruit who has not played a single snap for the Huskers, and Chuba Purdy, a former Florida State QB who has struggled when he's seen the field in his career.
Having said that, can either Haarberg or Purdy be much worse than Sims? Mistakes happen, but averaging a turnover per quarter is completely unacceptable. That's especially true when you look at the Colorado game with the Cornhuskers defense putting the clamps on the Buffaloes offense only for Sims to give the ball right back.
With how poorly Sims has performed, the simple fact of the matter is that he's become untenable as Nebraska's starting quarterback. Maybe his dual-threat mobility impressed in practices. But like at Georgia Tech, the results on the field haven't been there, which is further amplified by costly mistakes.
Rhule has proven to be a quality head coach at his previous college stops in Temple and Baylor. He may well be that for Nebraska too -- and I believe he can be. In year one, however, he can't have a quarterback like Jeff Sims giving opponents opportunities when the defense is stepping up. A change has to be made.