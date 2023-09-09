Who are Deion Sanders’ sons at Colorado?
It is a family affair in Boulder, as two of Deion Sanders' sons play for him on the Colorado Buffaloes.
By John Buhler
It is all about the Sanders men when it comes to the Colorado football program he is building up.
When Deion Sanders left Jackson State for Boulder, he brought his luggage, and it was Louis Vuitton. Naturally, he brought with him much of his Jackson State Tigers staff, many of its players, including his two youngest sons. While his namesake son Deion Sanders Jr. was a college football player at SMU, he is obviously much older than his two younger brothers who both play for the Buffaloes now.
So who are Sanders' two sons who play for the Colorado program these days? What are their names?
Who are Deion Sanders' sons with Colorado football?
Sanders has five children from two marriages. His two oldest children are named Deion Sanders Jr. and Deiondra Sanders. From his second marriage, Sanders has three other children. Their names are Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi Sanders. Shilo Sanders plays safety for the Buffaloes. Shedeur Sanders is their starting quarterback. Shelomi Sanders is on the women's basketball team.
Two of Sanders' three sons play for him, while his eldest does social media for him behind the scenes.
Is Travis Hunter Deion Sanders' son?
Despite Travis Hunter being heavily influenced by Sanders, having initially been committed to Sanders' alma mater of Florida State University, no, Hunter is not his son. However, like Sanders, Hunter has the potential to be a top-five pick in an NFL Draft. Sanders went No. 5 overall out of Florida State to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft. He played his first five NFL seasons for Atlanta.
With this being Shilo Sanders' last year of eligibility, and Shedeur Sanders only having one more year after this one, it will be interesting to see how much Sanders plans on coaching in Boulder. Having the opportunity to coach his sons at the Power Five level is hard to top, but there could be other gigs out there with a bit more gravitas than Colorado. Of course, this program has won a national title before...
