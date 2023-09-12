3 college football quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 2
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Alabama has gotten off to a rocky start this season, and it has some folks calling for a new coach in Tuscaloosa.
Milroe played great against Middle Tennessee State, but the varsity team is supposed to beat up on the JV team. When faced with a true test, he completed barely 50% of his throws and threw as many interceptions as touchdowns (2:2). Alabama is competing for the national championship every season, so they don't have time for a quarterback to learn the position.
Tyler Buchner transferred to Bama from Notre Dame, and not only does he have bowl game experience, he was the MVP of the Gator Bowl last year. With Alabama's full arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Buchner could help the Tide rebound from their loss to Texas, and land in the College Football Playoff.
At the very least, Milroe's performance against Texas should have him on a much shorter leash moving forward.