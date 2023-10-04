College football insider confirms Urban Meyer-Michigan State rumors are bogus
Bruce Feldman confirms that the Urban Meyer to Michigan State reports are absolutely bogus.
By John Buhler
While Urban Meyer could have helped get Michigan State right on the football field in the aftermath of the Mel Tucker scandal, apparently, the former head coach is not interested in the vacancy opening up in East Lansing. After being the worst head coach in NFL history with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer returned to FOX as one of the guys on its college football pre-game show, Big Noon Kickoff.
Although Meyer's name was briefly connected to the Spartans gig, this was never going to happen. Meyer's FOX colleague Bruce Feldman confirmed on Wednesday morning that his interest in the Michigan State job is merely hogwash. While Michigan State may have plenty of big boosters at its disposal and an albatross of a coaching contract coming off the books, Meyer could do better here.
If Meyer were to take over his fifth college program after having had great success at Ohio State, Florida, Utah and Bowling Green previously, it would have to be for a blue-blood job in dire straits to open up. It would have to be a place with questionable morals, but one where national titles can be won, places like Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas or USC. Meyer should not settle for anything less than that.
Unfortunately, most places trying to get their act together will never touch Meyer with a 10-foot pole.
For now, Meyer will continue to keep on getting them checks by doing more analyst work over at FOX.
While Meyer might have been the best available coaching candidate, or at least from an on-field coaching perspective, Michigan State cannot afford to take on such a controversial character like him at this time. Given how the Tucker era ended, as well as the Larry Nassar scandal still a bit too fresh in everyone's right mind, Michigan State needs to hire a saint over a sinner who will win above all else.
As far as who Michigan State could look to replace Tucker long-term, the Spartans will have several interesting candidates to sift through. It may serve them to see if they can pry either Lance Leipold away from Kansas or Mike Elko from Duke, but they may have to settle for giving someone like Jason Candle his big opportunity "coming up" from Toledo. Other candidates are Dan Enos and Matt House.
Overall, Michigan State needs to hire a man of great character right now over someone who wins games with questionable stuff going on behind the scenes. This is a program where you can contend for Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff berths. The peak of the Mark Dantonio era in East Lansing was not all that long ago. Then again, Michigan State has been very up and down of late.
Meyer might have gotten the Spartans more 10-win seasons, but this was never a good fit at all.