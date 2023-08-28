College Football Playoff committee also prepared to kill Pac-12 with 12-team plans
The College Football playoff is planning to ignore the Pac-12 when it comes to playoff consideration. What else can this conference endure before it completely dissolves?
According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the CFP is looking to change the format of the playoff after the collapse of the Pac-12. The format would change to five auto-bids for the five best-ranked conference champions and seven highest-ranked at-large bids.
This makes a lot of sense after eight schools have left the Pac-12 for the Big 10 and Big 12 respectively. A lack of a future TV deal was the main reason that these schools left the Pac-12 for conferences with a lot more money in their deals. A lot of this is the College Football Playoff responding to the demise of the Pac-12.
Does the Pac-12 have any chance of rebuilding itself after not being given an automatic CFP spot?
The Pac-12 has no hope of returning to its former glory after this recent piece of news, even if they got schools from the American Athletic Conference or Mountain West Conference to come to the conference. The conference was already on its last legs with Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford being the only schools left.
Washington State was considering rebuilding the Pac-12 as one of their three options. With this recent development, it is already less likely that they will end up choosing this option. The Cougars are considering moving to the AAC or MWC. If this recent decision goes through, this is another factor that will make these schools leave the Pac-12.
Due to this factor and others, it seems like the Pac-12 will dissolve as a whole.
College football is for the worse with the Pac-12 gone. The Big 12 and especially the Big Ten will end up having horrible travel maps. For the sports that are not big-time money makers, the change is not good and only offers disadvantages. The main disadvantage is long travel times that make it even more hard to be a college student playing a sport.