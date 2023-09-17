5 College Football Playoff contenders who haven’t played like it yet
Not every College Football Playoff contender has played like it up to this point, including these five.
By John Buhler
1. Ohio State Buckeyes will likely drop a game or two this season ... again
Ohio State may have cleaned Western Kentucky's clock in Week 3, but up next for the Buckeyes is none other than Notre Dame in South Bend. ESPN's College GameDay will be there to take it all in, but we have to wonder if Ohio State will have enough firepower offensively to keep pace with the newfound aerial attack of the Irish with Sam Hartman very much at the helm of it. This could be wild!
While Ohio State rattled off commanding victoriers over Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, the head-scratcher vs. Indiana in Bloomington still looms large. Surely, Kyle McCord will continue to get better with each in-game rep he attains, but he will be going up against one of the best passers college football has seen in a decade in Hartman. Ohio State will be at a quarterback disadvantage.
Ultimately, as long as Ohio State can run the football with conviction and play good defense, then the Buckeyes should be fine, however, I am apprehensive when it comes to them knocking off both Michigan and Penn State, in addition to clipping Notre Dame in South Bend. They could drop one of those games and should be alright, but it feels more likely that they will suffer multiple defeats here.
Ohio State's best chance to win a national title came last season, and the Buckeyes totally blew it.