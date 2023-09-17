Where is College GameDay this week? Week 4 schedule, location, TV and guest picker
College GameDay location, schedule, TV info, and guest picker for Week 4 of the 2023 college football season to get your Saturday started off right.
By Scott Rogust
Week 3 of the college football season was one to remember for ESPN's College GameDay. The crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee were on the University of Colorado's Boulder campus for the Buffaloes' game against the Colorado State Rams.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke about the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared as the special guest picker. Perhaps most memorable was College GameDay's tribute to Corso, who was making his 400th headgear pick.
Here is where the popular weekly show during the college football season will be heading for Week 4.
College GameDay Week 4 location
College GameDay will be held on the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Ind., as the Fighting Irish host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a huge Week 4 matchup.
Last year, College GameDay was at Ohio State's campus in Columbus for last year's matchup between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish.
This will be the 11th time that Notre Dame has hosted the popular ESPN show. The program is 6-4 all-time when Corso selects Notre Dame as his headgear pick.
When was the last time College GameDay was at Notre Dame?
The last time College GameDay showed up at South Bend was back on Nov. 7, 2020, for the team's game against the Clemson Tigers. That was the game where Notre Dame picked up the 47-40 win over the No. 3 ranked team in overtime. This was the game in which D.J. Uiagalelei received his second start, as Trevor Lawrence was ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.
College GameDay Week 4 schedule and TV
As per usual, College GameDay will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude around noon ET when the final predictions are made.
Fans can watch College GameDay through their cable or satellite provider on ESPN and ESPNU. Cable and satellite subscribers can use their account information to stream the show on the ESPN app. FuboTV is a streaming option that carries ESPN, and you can sign up for a free trial at this link.
College GameDay Week 4 guest picker
As of this writing, no guest picker for College GameDay has been announced. Usually, an announcement is made closer to the show.
The last time that Notre Dame hosted College GameDay was in 2020, former Fighting Irish wide receiver and then Pittsburgh Steelers player Chase Claypool was the guest picker.
Previous guest pickers when the show was at the University of Notre Dame included country singer Luke Bryan in 2018 and actor Vince Vaughn in 2012.