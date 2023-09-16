Lee Corso in tears over touching headgear pick tribute
Lee Corso has been the face of College GameDay for more than 30 years and ESPN's headgear pick tribute to him had the legendary analyst getting emotional.
Lee Corso is College GameDay. The legendary college football analyst has been featured on the program since it began in 1987. And along the way, he's won the hearts of every college football fan in the country.
Because of that, there has been oft-vocalized criticism from fans and media members about the 88-year-old still being on-air when there are times when he's appeared confused and, at other more concerning junctures, struggling with his health. However, one thing that has not been called into question has been the support of his College GameDay colleagues, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and now Pat McAfee.
So with GameDay in Boulder on Saturday for the Colorado-Colorado State matchup outside beautiful Folsom Field, Corso was about to make his 400th career headgear pick, his most famous bit. Before that, though, the ESPN crew honored Corso with a tribute to the headgear pick.
Lee Corso moved to tears by College GameDay headgear pick tribute
After the tribute, Corso was clearly touched by the tribute to his legacy on College GameDay as he was quite emotional and in tears over the video package. The fans in Boulder made it even more special as a "CORSO!" chant broke out among the fans in attendance.
That was definitely a beautiful moment that clearly meant a lot to Lee Corso and, frankly, to college football fans who have spent countless Saturdays with the legend on their TVs too.
Lee Corso headgear pick for Colorado vs. Colorado State
As for that 400th headgear pick, with The Rock in attendance and at the College GameDay desk and with Deion Sanders also coming on the program earlier, you already know Corso was putting the Ralphie head on and going with the Buffs for his pick this week.
We'd have to agree there. And it's worth noting that Corso is 2-0 on his headgear picks in the 2023 season. So even at 88 years old, backing the legend still seems like a good idea.