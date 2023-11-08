College football rankings 2023: Media reacts to Week 11 CFP rankings
Entering Week 11, there weren't a ton of big decisions that sat before the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as they compiled their Week 11 CFP rankings... but there were some interesting possibilities for movement in the Top 25 that sat before them.
In the initial CFP rankings, the Committee elected to put the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1 overall in the first Top 25 they revealed. But after OSU struggled against Rutgers, Kyle McCord in particular, but pulled away late for a 19-point win while the Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 last week, picked up a Top 15 win over Missouri, some wondered if the reigning back-to-back national champions would jump Ryan Day's team.
Meanwhile, the Alabama Crimson Tide picked up its third ranked win of the season, beating rival LSU, previously ranked No. 14, in Tuscaloosa, 42-28. However, with the seven teams ranked ahead of Alabama all winning and No. 7 Texas having a head-to-head win over the Tide, fans also were curious how Nick Saban's group would be ranked.
On Tuesday night, though, any debate about that ended as the Selection Committee revealed the Week 11 CFP rankings.
College Football Playoff Rankings for Week 11: Top 25 teams from Selection Committee
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Louisville Cardinals
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Utah Utes
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Arizona Wildcats
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Tulane Green Wave
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Kansas State Wildcats
CFB media reacts to shocking Week 11 CFP rankings
With some pretty mundane choices from the committee throughout the Top 25, college football media members had plenty of thoughts.
Of course, the standard procedure with the CFP rankings remains that we have to take a wait-and-see approach. With the toughest games of the season still remaining for the likes of Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan while Washington and Oregon still have plenty of costly matchups ahead, things are going to change. But we have to wait for the results to play out on the field.