College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 11 CFP Top 25: Ohio State falls from 1
- Alabama, Georgia passed their biggest SEC tests yet
- Oklahoma, Notre Dame were upset in dramatic fashion
- Texas, Ole Miss, and Ohio State survived upset scares
The first time we see the College Football Playoff rankings and all hell breaks loose throughout the Top 25. Whether it was upsets, close calls on upsets, or just teams cementing their status, it was a wild week that is going to shake up the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings throughout the Top 25.
Saturday in Week 10 began with Ohio State and Texas looking as if they could get upset in tricky matchups, but both ultimately survived -- something that Notre Dame was not so lucky to do on the road against Clemson. Air Force then took a stunning upset loss to Army to end their perfect season.
Thats was just the appetier, though, as bedlam fully delivered and ended with Oklahoma taking its second straight loss, this time to rival Oklahoma State, a team rising tremendously. At the same time, though, Georgia picked up a statement win against Missouri in Athens, its best win of 2023.
All of that gave us a wild night slate with Alabama-LSU and Washington-USC being electric factories with a ton of points, but with the Top 10 Crimson Tide and Huskies prevailing (or surviving). So what will this mean for when the CFP Selection Committee reveals its new Top 25 on Tuesday with the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11? Let's take a look at our projections.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 after Week 10: No. 25-21
25. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Sam Hartman and losing to Clemson – it’s a match that may not be made in heaven, but it’s built to last. The former Wake Forest QB dropped to 0-5 in his college career against Dabo Swinney’s Tigers as Notre Dame got smacked in the mouth early and, though they tried to respond, didn’t have enough juice to ultimately do so. The end result was a 31-23 loss, the third of the year for the Irish. If their Playoff hopes weren’t dead already, they sure are now.
24. SMU Mustangs
This would be the spot for James Madison if not for a senseless bowl ban for three years when teams jump from FCS to FBS. But alas, SMU benefits after a win over a hot Rice team on Saturday night. The Mustangs have showcased one of the quietly best defenses in the country, but Rhett Lashlee had to unlock Preston Stone in Week 10, which worked out in the team's favor as they won in a shootout. SMU is very much alive, though to still win the AAC and possibly make a New Year's Six bowl game.
23. Fresno State Bulldogs
Quietly, Fresno State has built up a pretty decent resumé for a Group of 5 team. The Bulldogs have road wins against two Power 5 opponents (albeit Purdue and Arizona State, but still!), and now has wins over UNLV and Boise State in back-to-back weeks. It's not always as pretty as it should be for Fresno but, with Mikey Keene back under center nowadays, this team is going to have a chance to make a push for a NY6 bid by taking the Mountain West.
22. Arizona Wildcats
If Arizona isn't careful, somewhat might label Jedd Fisch's team as a troublemaker. For the second straight week, the Wildcats gave a ranked Pac-12 opponent an unfriendly welcome to Tucson as they upset UCLA on Saturday in late-night action. Noah Fifita has been the shot in the arm this team needed and the defense has improved every week. The Playoff is a distant hope for Arizona, but they could mess around and end up playing closer to New Year's than anyone expected.
21. North Carolina Tar Heels
Coming off of two straight disastrous losses, North Carolina needed to get right and they had a great chance against non-FBS Campbell. The Camels came out firing and may have put some sweat on the rears of many Tar Heels fans, but UNC ultimately routed the inferior competition with big days from Drake Maye and Omarion Hampton. At the back end of the Top 25, the options are slim, so the Tar Heels climb into the second CFP rankings.