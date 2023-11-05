College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 11 CFP Top 25: Ohio State falls from 1
- Alabama, Georgia passed their biggest SEC tests yet
- Oklahoma, Notre Dame were upset in dramatic fashion
- Texas, Ole Miss, and Ohio State survived upset scares
Projected College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 after Week 10: No. 20-16
20. LSU Tigers
There is truly no way to feel any differently about LSU than you did coming into Saturday night’s matchup against rival Alabama. This team has a flawed (Re: Bad) defense and one of the best offenses in the country. There isn’t a bad loss on the resumé but the big hope for Brian Kelly’s team after taking a 42-28 defeat at the hands of Nick Saban is the health of Jayden Daniels, who left the game with a concussion after taking a nasty late hit.
19. Tulane Green Wave
Two things are true about the Green Wave right now. They remain one of the best Group of Five teams in the country with just one loss (to Ole Miss) working against them. But they are also decidedly not as good as the Tulane team we saw last year. The latest evidence of this was getting into a grind-it-out affair against one-win East Carolina on the road wherein they had to come back from a 10-0 first-quarter hole. A win is a win, but the style points might not be coming for this team.
18. Kansas Jayhawks
Particularly on the road against an Iowa State team playing much better than they did to start the season, Kansas appeared to be in an obvious letdown spot after toppling Oklahoma last week. But the Jayhawks deserve a boatload of credit. They answered everything the Cyclones threw at them throughout the night and held on for a big 28-21 win that will help them vault into the Top 20.
17. Utah Utes
One rightfully could’ve wondered how Utah would respond to getting boat-raced by Oregon last week. Frankly, we might not know the answer to that still as they welcomed lowly Arizona State to Salt Lake City. The Utes defense was the star, holding the Sun Devils to an appalling 83 total yards, but Bryson Barnes also had four touchdowns to his credit to lead the way to a big 55-3 bounce-back victory.
16. Missouri Tigers
Even though Missouri took its second loss of the 2023 season on Saturday, you still have to feel quite good about Eli Drinkwitz’s Tigers. They hung right with Georgia for two quarters and, even after taking some big blows from the Dawgs, were still within striking distance and gave themselves a chance. The SEC East is likely done for Mizzou, but this is still a high-quality college football team this year.