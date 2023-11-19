College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 13 CFP Top 25: Washington jumps FSU, Georgia dominates
- Washington stayed perfect with a gritty (and wet) win over Oregon State
- Florida State's victory marred by Jordan Travis injury
- Georgia, Ohio State dominate to keep hold of Top 2
Projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings after Week 12: No. 6-5
6. Oregon Ducks
Not that anyone expected anything different, but Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks had little issue steamrolling one of the bottom-feeders in the Pac-12 this season, the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Nix torched his former offensive coordinator’s team right away, throwing for six touchdowns in the first half alone to give the Ducks a commanding 42-0 lead. They put it in cruise control for the final 30 minutes of action as they were actually outscored 13-7 in the second half, but it was not nearly enough as Oregon moved to 10-1 on the season.
The only thing standing between a rematch between the Ducks and Washington, who handed Dan Lanning’s team their one defeat on the year to this point, in the Pac-12 Championship Game is the matchup between Oregon and Oregon State in Eugene next week. With the way things are rolling for the Ducks right now, though, it’s hard to imagine them dropping that contest – or maybe even losing to Washington again either.
5. Florida State Seminoles
After stunningly falling behind 13-0 early against North Alabama, Florida State heartily clawed back into the game with a big offensive effort to move to 11-0 on the season. But the result was not the big story in the game as FSU quarterback Jordan Travis left in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a broken ankle or leg. He was put into an air cast on the field and then carted off and taken out of the stadium in an ambulance.
Just based on what we saw in the game, Travis is surely done for the season and his career with the Seminoles, which is just a damn shame. He’s been a phenomenal quarterback and he deserved to lead FSU on its continued push to the College Football Playoff.
Now, the Noles will play their rivalry matchup against Florida next week and the ACC Championship Game against Louisville with backup Tate Rodemaker at the helm. Whether or not they can survive that and still make the CFP remains to be seen.