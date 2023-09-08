Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 8?
Friday nights aren't just for high school football anymore.
By Drew Koch
With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, Week 2 has already begun with the Louisville Cardinals torching the Murray State Racers 56-0 on Thursday night. Jeff Brohm's return to his alma mater is already yielding positive results.
This week's slate of games this week will feature Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes welcoming Matt Rhule and Nebraska Cornhuskers to Boulder. And don't forget about the clash between Alabama and Texas on Saturday night.
But while high school football typically takes center stage on Friday nights, there's still plenty of action on the college gridiron as well. Let's look at what college football fans can look forward to on Friday, September 8, 2023.
College football schedule for Friday, Sept. 8
It's a battle of the Hoosier State at 7:00 PM ET tonight when Tom Allen and Indiana host Indiana State in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are looking to rebound after a 23-3 loss to Ohio State in Week 1 and back-to-back losing seasons following a 6-2 record in 2020.
The Sycamores, from Terre Haute, Indiana, are 0-1 on the season after being shutout by Eastern Illinois last week. ISU will play another in-state rival next week when they travel to Ball State.
But wait, there's more. Kansas will host Illinois at 7:30 PM ET as the Jayhawks welcome the Fighting Illini to Davis Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams are 1-0 after wins last week.
The Kansas Jayhawks, who put up 48 points in their Week 1 victory over the Missouri State Bears are led by quarterback Jason Bean who tossed for 276 yards and two touchdowns last week.
The Illinois Fighting Illini will rely on their rushing attack. Illinois put up over 160 yards on the ground, including over 60 from quarterback Luke Altmyer, in their 30-28 win over the Toledo Rockets last week. This will be the first matchup between Kansas and Illinois since 1968.