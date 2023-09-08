College football schedule: What games are on today? Teams, TV Schedule for Week 2
Another juicy slate of college football matchups arrives! Here's every game taking place on Saturday, Aug. 9.
The college football season is finally underway. Week 1 brought many surprises, from the stunning debut of Coach Prime at Colorado to Duke's majestic victory over Clemson in the Monday night slot. Now that every team has at least one game under their belts, Week 2 figures to be quite informative.
There are no more first-game jitters. There's no more rust to shake off. We're firmly back in the swing of college football and every win counts toward desired bowl berths or the postseason standings.
As expected, Clemson, LSU, and TCU dropped far in the AP top 25 following disastrous Week 1 performances. Meanwhile, there's a ton of potential for movement in the aftermath of Saturday's schedule. While there's one game highlighted on calendars around the country — No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama — those aren't the only ranked teams with a challenge in store.
Here's a rundown of the Saturday, Aug. 9 schedule for your ease of use.
College football schedule: Watch guide for Week 2 on Saturday, Sept. 9
Saturday features a full slate of college football action. Let's break it down by time slots so you can plan your bathroom breaks and salsa runs in advance.
11:00 AM ET start times
- Vanderbilt at Wake Forest (ACC Network)
12:00 PM ET start times
- Ball State at No. 1 Georgia (SEC Network)
- Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State (Big Ten Network)
- Delaware at No. 7 Penn State (Peacock)
- No. 10 Notre Dame at N.C. State (ABC)
- No. 12 Utah at Baylor (ESPN)
- Troy at No. 15 Kansas State (FS1)
- Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado (FOX)
- Delaware State at Army (CBSSN)
- Purdue at Virginia Tech (ESPN 2)
- Holy Cross at Boston College (ESPN + / ACC Network)
- James Madison at Virginia (ESPNU)
1:00 PM ET start times
- South Carolina State at Georgia Tech (ESPN+ / ACC Network)
1:30 PM ET start times
- New Hampshire at Central Michigan (ESPN+)
2:00 PM ET start times
- Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green (ESPN+)
2:15 PM ET start times
- Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson (ACC Network)
3:00 PM ET start times
- Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky (ESPN+ / SEC Network)
- Southern Utah at BYU (BIG12 / ESPN+)
3:30 PM ET start times
- UNLV at No. 2 Michigan (CBS)
- No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane (ESPN2)
- No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami (ABC)
- Iowa at Iowa State (FOX)
- Richmond at Michigan State (BTN)
- UTEP at Northwestern (BTN)
- Western Michigan at Syracuse (ESPN+ / ACC Network)
- Miami (OH) at Massachusetts (ESPN+)
- Texas State at UTSA (ESPN+)
- Wagner at Navy (CBSSN)
- Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)
- Texas Southern at Toledo (ESPN+)
4:00 PM ET start times
- Kent State at Arkansas (SEC Network)
- Marshall at East Carolina (ESPNU)
- Cal Poly at San Jose State
- Portland State at Wyoming
5:00 PM ET start times
- Tulsa at No. 8 Washington (PAC12)
- Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee (ESPN+ / SEC Network)
- Southeast Louisiana at South Alabama (ESPN+)
5:15 PM ET start times
- Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina (ACC Network)
6:00 PM ET start times
- SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma (ESPN+)
- Lafayette at No. 21 Duke (ESPN+ / ACC Network)
- New Mexico State at Liberty (ESPN+)
- Duquesne at West Virginia (BIG12 / ESPN+)
- UAB at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
- Ohio at Florida Atlantic (ESPN+)
- Louisiana at Old Dominion (ESPN+)
- Morgan State at Akron (ESPN+)
- Fordham at Buffalo (ESPN+)
6:30 PM ET start times
- North Texas at Florida International (ESPN+)
- Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (CW Network)
7:00 PM ET start times
- No. 11 Texas at No. 11 Alabama (ESPN)
- No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech (FOX)
- Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
- UConn at Georgia State (ESPN+)
- Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech (ESPN+)
- Middle Tennessee at Missouri (ESPN+ / SEC Network)
- Houston Christian at Western Kentucky (ESPN+)
- UCF at Boise State (FS1)
- Houston at Rice (NFL NET)
- Florida A&M at South Florida (ESPN+)
- Memphis at Arkansas State (ESPN+)
- Idaho at Nevada (ESPN+)
7:30 PM ET start times
- Grambling at No. 14 LSU (ESPN+ / SEC Network)
- No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State (ABC)
- McNeese at Florida (ESPNU)
- Charlotte at Maryland (NBC)
- Eastern Michigan at Minnesota (BTN)
- Arizona at Mississippi State (SEC Network)
- Temple at Rutgers (BTN)
- Furman at South Carolina (ESPN+ / SEC Network)
- UCLA at San Diego State (CBS)
8 PM ET start times
- Air Force at Sam Houston (CBSSN)
- Nicholls at TCU (BIG12 / ESPN+)
- Lamar at UL Monroe (ESPN+)
- Tennessee Tech at New Mexico
- Idaho State at Utah State
8:30 PM ET start times
- Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State (ACC Network)
9:00 PM ET start times
- UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon State (PAC 12)
- Eastern Michigan at Fresno State
10:30 PM ET start times
- Stanford at No. 6 USC (FOX)
- Auburn at California (ESPN)
- Oklahoma State at Arizona State (FS1)
11:59 PM ET start times
- UAlbany at Hawai'i
It's hard to ask for a better second week.
Texas and Alabama gave us one of last season's most thrilling games. We could be in for a repeat in 2023, even with new quarterbacks and an entirely new set of expectations for both programs. It's Nick Saban versus Steve Sarkisian, the latter angling to become one of the rare Saban assistants to overcome that particular hurdle.
Before that, Ole Miss and Tulane in the 3:30 slot marks the only other game between two ranked opponents.
It should be an exciting test week for the top 25 newcomers. Is Colorado real, or was last week a fluke? Nebraska has a fair amount of talent on the roster and, just one week ago, would have been viewed as the favorites in that matchup.
Meanwhile, No. 1 UGA has a prime opportunity to instill more confidence in new QB Carson Beck. He got off to a shaky start in Week 1 against UT Martin, a game the Bulldogs didn't dominate to the extent pundits expected. Ball State isn't exactly stiff competition, but it's better to work out the kinks now instead of later.
The evening slate will provide all-day football watchers with a nice endcap. Auburn-Cal and Stanford-USC both figure to offer plenty of entertainment, with Heisman favorite Caleb Williams due for another remarkable performance.