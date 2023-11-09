Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 11
- Letdown spots loom in the Pac-12 and Big 12
- Iowa's offense always has the Hawkeyes in danger
- Georgia and Michigan face their biggest tests to date
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Opponent: 9 Ole Miss | Time: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN) | Spread: UGA -10.5
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs could go into the locker room last week knowing that they'd passed the team's biggest test to date by dispatching Missouri. However, it was really only the biggest test for Georgia until next week as they now welcome the No. 9-ranked Ole Miss Rebels to Athens for a Top 10 showdown that College GameDay will be in attendance for.
For my money, the Ole Miss defense will offer little to no resistance against Carson Beck and the Georgia offense. The Rebels grade out outside of the Top 50 in terms of Defensive Success Rate this season, and that's while facing backup quarterbacks for Tulane, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. With the way Beck has really started to emerge as a top-tier passer and with Georgia's O-line, the Dawgs should be able to move the ball freely.
Having said all of that, one could argue that Lane Kiffin's offense will be the best that Georgia has seen all season. Jaxson Dart, a slew of talented pass-catchers, and Quinshon Judkins comprise an incredibly potent unit, especially in Kiffin's scheme. Furthermore, Smart and his staff haven't really seen a Kiffin offense in some time, which could cause the defense, a unit that might fall short in comparison to the past two years in Athens, some problems.
Ultimately, I can't full-throatedly predict that Ole Miss will upset Georgia. In fact, my belief down in my heart is the exact opposite, that the Bulldogs win and cover comfortably in this game. But if we're talking about possible upsets, the potential here for a shootout in which this is anyone's game is quite high, so you have to give a team as talented as the Rebels a chance in that situation.