College football Week 1 schedule: Every game featuring Top 25 ranked teams this week
By John Buhler
College Football Week 1 Schedule: Dates, times, matchups
For as much as Week 0 was, that was only the appetizer for what is to come. That's right, folks! College football will be back in a big way beginning on Thursday night. Everyone of note will be playing over the course of Labor Day Weekend. For programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas, it is all about winning the College Football Playoff. For others, it is about showing they belong.
So with the playoff expanding from four teams to 12, more and more teams that begin the season ranked inside of the AP Top 25 have a real shot of making it. Of course, at least one team on the outside looking in will be getting a bid. This is because no Group of Five team enters the season ranked, as that level of play is guaranteed at least one automatic qualifier spot for the tournament.
Now that you are starting to prepare your brain a bit for the upcoming college football season ahead, you probably want to know what teams are playing in what games and at what times. Well, what if I told you I have got you covered? That is right! I have taken the time so you don't have to outline every ranked team that is playing in Week 1 (all of them), along with their opponent, start time and TV channel.
We have games being played from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2 during Week 1.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Here is every game featuring at least one team ranked inside the AP Top 25 playing on Thursday.
7:00 p.m. ET
- Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack: (ACC Network)
8:00 p.m. ET
- Murray State Racers at No. 11 Missouri Tigers (SEC Network)
- Lindenwood Lions at No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (ESPN+)
9:00 p.m. ET
- Southern Utah Thunderbirds at No. 12 Utah Utes (ESPN+)
Friday, Aug. 30
Here is every game featuring at least one team ranked inside the AP Top 25 playing on Friday.
7:00 p.m. ET
- Temple Owls at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (ESPN)
Saturday, Aug. 31
Here is every game featuring at least one game ranked inside the AP Top 25 playing on Saturday.
12:00 p.m. ET
- No. 14 Clemson Tigers vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (ABC) (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA)
- No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers (FOX)
- Illinois State Redbirds at No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten Network)
12:45 p.m. ET
- Chattanooga Mocs at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (SEC Network)
2:00 p.m. ET
- South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m. ET
- Akron Zips at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (CBS)
- Colorado State Rams at No. 4 Texas Longhorns (ESPN)
- No. 19 Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators (ABC)
7:00 p.m. ET
- Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (ESPN)
- Furman Paladins at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (ESPN+)
- UT-Martin Skyhawks at No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m. ET
- Idaho Vandals at No. 3 Oregon Ducks (Big Ten Network)
- No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies (ABC)
- Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (NBC)
10:30 p.m. ET
- New Mexico Lobos at No. 21 Arizona Wildcats (ESPN)
Sunday, Sept. 1
Here is every game featuring at least one team ranked inside of the AP Top 25 playing on Sunday.
7:30 p.m. ET
- No. 23 USC Trojans vs. No. 13 LSU Tigers (ABC) (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)
Monday, Sept. 2
Here is every game featuring at least one team ranked inside of the AP Top 25 playing on Monday.
- Boston College Eagles at No. 10 Florida State Seminoles (ESPN)
Now that you know when all AP Top 25 teams are playing in Week 1, you have some games to watch.