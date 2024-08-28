Where is College GameDay this week? Week 1 location, schedule, TV and guest picker
College football made its much-anticipated return last Saturday, with Florida State and Georgia Tech facing off in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. To kick off the new season, College GameDay also returned to screens on ESPN for the first time since the end of the 2023 season. The usual crew was back, including the introduction of Nick Saban as a new addition to the cast, though longtime fixture Lee Corso did not make the trip.
With Week 0 over, it's time for the first full slate of college football games. The College GameDay crew will guide viewers into the action, spotlighting two other schools and previewing the entire weekend of matchups.
College GameDay is always a fun way to kick off the weekend on a Saturday morning. Heading into Week 1, here’s everything to know about it.
College GameDay Week 1 schedule
College GameDay's Week 1 show kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 31. The three-hour broadcast will lead up to the first full slate of games, featuring a headline matchup between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 20 Texas A&M. Here’s what you need to know about the schedule.
- 9:00 a.m. ET - College GameDay from College Station, Texas.
- 7:30 p.m. ET - Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M
College GameDay Week 1 location
The College GameDay crew will return stateside for Week 1, traveling to College Station, Texas, on the campus of Texas A&M for a showdown between two ranked teams.
College GameDay TV options
Fans can head to Texas A&M to watch College GameDay live in person. However, most will be tuning in from home, and here’s how you can watch the show on TV.
Broadcast Schedule
- Time: College GameDay kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET, with Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- TV Channel: The game can be viewed on ABC through whichever cable or satellite provider fans have.
- Streaming: For those unable to watch on cable, FuboTV is a streaming option worth looking at. It carries ABC, and using this link can get you a free trial.
Special Segments and Features
Texas A&M underwent significant changes, parting ways with Jimbo Fisher and bringing in Mike Elko, formerly Duke's head coach and the Aggies' previous defensive coordinator, to take over as head coach. A segment could explore Elko's journey back to College Station and his path to becoming the leader of the Aggies.
College GameDay Week 1 guest picker
As of this writing, ESPN has not yet revealed the guest picker for this edition of College GameDay. Previously, The Chainsmokers took on the role when the show visited College Station. This time, perhaps they choose a school legend like Johnny Manziel, who would absolutely draw attention to the show.